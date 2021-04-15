Gossip Cop

Report: Chris Hemsworth Feuding With Liam Hemsworth

M
Matthew Radulski
5:00 pm, April 15, 2021
Liam and Chris Hemsworth in suits
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Are Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth fighting? One outlet says Liam is fuming after being snubbed an invitation to a rugby match. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hemsworth Brothers At War’

According to Woman’s Day, Chris and Liam Hemsworth are fighting after Chris went to a rugby match without him. With Thor: Love And Thunder filming in Australia, Hemsworth and the rest of the cast, including Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe, took a break from filming to watch the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Liam was nowhere to be seen.

A source says, “Liam and Chris especially have been inseparable throughout their careers, but lately Liam hasn’t seemed to be such a  fixture among Chris’ social circles.” After his divorce from Miley Cyrus, Liam has seen the scripts dry up and, according to a source, “become something of a recluse.” The Hunger Games star feels left out of Chris’s inner circle.

An insider adds, “Chris is pretty dismissive of the whole thing, saying that Liam and especially [Gabriella Brooks] are much younger than most of his friends and he can’t see why they would want to hang out with a bunch of 40-somethings.” This is devastating for Liam, as he’s followed Chris his whole career. A source says, “For Liam to not be joining Chris and his new mates… hints that there’s tension there.”

Grasping At Straws

Oh golly, where to begin? Chris went to a rugby match with his co-workers. This isn’t to say he’s not friends with Jeff Goldblum or director Taika Waititi, but it’s obvious that this was a day out for the cast. Liam recently took a holiday with Matt Damon, who was also not at this rugby match. Is Damon fuming over being left out too?

This whole story makes it sound like Liam is still a child who wants to tag along on all of his big brother’s outings. Liam is a 31-year-old man with his own life going on. Chris made a cute Instagram post on Liam’s birthday.

They were also together on Christmas, so it’s hard to take this report of a rivalry seriously.

Other Bogus Hemsworth Stories

Woman’s Day has a terrible track record when it comes to the Hemsworth family. It regularly claims that Chris and Elsa Pataky’s marriage is hanging by a thread, yet the two are still happily wed. It recently claimed that Liam was expecting a baby with Brooks, but months passed with no baby bump in sight. 

Chris and Liam Hemsworth are both adults. It’s ludicrous to conclude from what’s basically a work-outing to a rugby match that the brothers are feuding. The story is simply unbelievable, so Gossip Cop is calling it completely false.

