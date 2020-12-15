Report: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Pregnant

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married for a decade and are raising three kids together. One tabloid says a fourth one is on the way, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. We looked into it, here’s what we learned.
According to New Idea, Hemsworth and Pataky “could be about to add a new baby.” With a photo provided as evidence, the tabloid says “Elsa was seen out last week sporting what looks like a bump as friends confirm the couple is hoping to start the new year with some good news.” Friends told the tabloid that “both want one more kid before packing up the Hemsworth baby lab.”
More than most other tabloids, New Idea is notorious for printing bait-and-switch stories. This Pataky pregnancy is yet another one, as the tabloid says in no uncertain terms that “baby number four” is one the way, while the article is much more wishy-washy. It says she wants to get pregnant and could have a baby bump. We busted a story last week about Chris' brother Liam Hemsworth suing Miley Cyrus for defamation for this exact reason: the headline said he was suing, while the article said he might sue her.
This is a very standard tabloid story: a specific photo is used where you could conclude that Pataky has a baby bump. Gossip Cop finds it a little hard to believe friends of Hemsworth and Pataky would ever speak to New Idea, so the whole story rides on this one photograph.
Pataky took a trip to the beach last week where, in a tight swimsuit, she did not look pregnant. If she and Hemsworth are expecting a child, then that would be a total coincidence. Since this tabloid has a bad reputation with stories about the Thor: The Dark World star we can confidently say this story is bogus.
This tabloid said Hemsworth had a rivalry with fellow famous Chris, Chris Pine, over snubbing him. The whole twitter argument about which Chris is best makes for great blog fodder, but it’s hard to believe that translates into actual real-life disdain. New Idea also claimed Hemsworth and Pataky were arguing because Pataky said their marriage was “in no way perfect.” The tabloid willfully ignored the other parts of that interview where Pataky praised her husband.
Gossip Cop busted another story claiming that Hemsworth was in “agony” after watching Pataky kiss another man in Tidelands. These are two professional actors who understand what acting sometimes entails, so that was yet another case where this tabloid was grasping at straws. With a rotten reputation and a single fuzzy photo, it's safe to say this tabloid cannot be trusted when it comes to stories about Hemsworth and Pataky.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
