Report: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Pregnant

Keeps It Vague

More than most other tabloids, New Idea is notorious for printing bait-and-switch stories. This Pataky pregnancy is yet another one, as the tabloid says in no uncertain terms that “baby number four” is one the way, while the article is much more wishy-washy. It says she wants to get pregnant and could have a baby bump. We busted a story last week about Chris' brother Liam Hemsworth suing Miley Cyrus for defamation for this exact reason: the headline said he was suing, while the article said he might sue her.