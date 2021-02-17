Report: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Marriage Under ‘Extra Pressure’

Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky having marital issues? A new report says that the couple’s marriage is under “extra pressure” after Hemsworth was photographed getting close with a co-star. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

(Woman’s Day)

Trouble For Chris Hemsworth

“Chris & Elsa’s Byron Bay Bust-Up” reads the bold headline from a new article in Woman’s Day. The magazine first refers to Elsa Pataky’s revelations about the “ups-and-downs” and “constant work” their 10-year marriage takes, especially given the fact that both have demanding careers. The tabloid is now stating over the years those “closest to the couple” claim the spouses’ relationship is in trouble and Hemsworth is mainly to blame.

Recently, Hemsworth was pictured with Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Pom Klementieff at a cast party. An insider reveals, “Chris and Pom were chatting for a while and didn’t know people were watching on in interest.” The source continues, “Chris is super kind to everyone he works with, but it doesn’t escape notice that Pom shares a resemblance to Elsa. There’s always gossip on set, so to be a fly on the wall for that bust-up once Chris and Elsa are at home in Byron.” The outlet further writes that this wasn’t the first time Hemsworth “got too close” to a co-star, pointing to incidents with Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson.

“Elsa was not overly thrilled about being home holding the babies while Chris enjoyed witty banter with his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson either, though he denied any wrongdoing,” shares another source. The publication also says that while Hemsworth is on set for the fourth Thor film, Pataky is shooting Carmen, meaning they’ve broken their parenting rule that said one of them should be with their children and that they won’t work at the same time.

“This move surprised their friends. Their schedules are packed and these movies could put extra pressure on them, even without Chris getting photographed cozying up to a pretty colleague,” discloses the insider.

What Is Going On With Elsa Pataky And Her Husband

Gossip Cop, however, is busting this report. The tabloid tries to use a few of Elsa Pataky’s remarks from her interview with Body + Soul, but that’s not all the actress stated about her marriage to Chris Hemsworth or their work schedules. Pataky also said, “I love acting, but having balance is important to me. So, if something comes along that fits into my life and lets me work close to home, then I’m happy to do it.”

The actress is filming her latest project in Australia, which means she isn’t far from her children. Therefore the idea that the spouses “broke one of their rules” doesn’t add up. Additionally, it’s totally pointless to bring up the fact that Hemsworth was photographed with Pom Klementieff given that they were just seen greeting each other at a cast party. The only thing Klementieff has in common with Pataky is blonde hair, which is a weak piece of evidence of anything suspicious. This isn’t the first time the tabloids arbitrarily declared that Hemsworth was getting too close to his female co-stars.

In 2019, Woman’s Day claimed that Elsa Pataky warned Natalie Portman to stay away from her husband. About five months ago, a separate tabloid, NW, alleged that Tessa Thompson was also threatened by Pataky to keep away from Chris Hemsworth. Gossip Cop debunked these inaccurate reports at the time. There’s nothing here that’s straining the marriage.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

Who Is NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Michelle Obama Giving Barack $175 Million Divorce Ultimatum?

Report: Queen Elizabeth Orders Princess Eugenie To Abandon Frogmore Cottage So Prince Harry Can Return Alone