Report: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Having More Marriage Problems Than Ever

Was Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s marriage “hanging by a thread?” Sources told one tabloid that the pair have been having issues for years, but things have gotten to the breaking point. Gossip Cop looked into the report and can add our own insight about the matter.
Woman’s Day reported late last year that although Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth “seem to have it all,” looks can be deceiving. A source, who’d originally spoken with Life & Style, insisted, “Elsa and Chris are hanging by a thread.”
They’ve been doing their best to cling onto their marriage, but they’ve been having problems for years. And lately, those problems are getting worse.
The biggest problems facing the couple varied and ranged from where to raise their kids to Hemsworth’s busy filming schedule that took him away from the home. Pataky, who is originally from Spain, supposedly felt “isolated” at the family’s Byron Bay home, especially when Hemsworth is away from home. The source continued, “If Elsa had it her way, she and Chris would spend half the year with her family in Spain.”
She misses them dearly. But Chris is always too busy to talk about it and Elsa has become increasingly frustrated.
Though the source claimed that Pataky knew Hemsworth was “only doing what he knows best and trying to provide for his family,” she allegedly can’t help but feel as if “she’s sacrificed a lot more than he has.” Another source noted, “Date nights rarely exist.” When the couple does go out, Pataky has yet another problem: Hemsworth’s young, attractive, and female fanbase.
With the way these wannabe Instagram influencers and pretty young fans flock to Chris, you wouldn’t blame Elsa for feeling like the ticket dispenser at Byron’s most famous tourist attraction.
“The amount of times she is asked to step aside — or worse, take the photo — for hot girls who want a snap with her husband is getting ridiculous,” the source added. “It’s especially galling for her because before they were married, she was the famous one with men falling all over her, and Chris was essentially a nobody.” The so-called “insider” was quick to insist that “Elsa trusts Chris,” but “any woman would get sick of random women pawing at her man so it does drive a wedge between them sometimes.” As a result, the insider concluded, the tension in the marriage has gotten “far worse.”
There’s no denying Chris loves Elsa, but they’ve been together so long, and they’re both stuck in their ways.
Gossip Cop has seen multiple reports claiming that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were on the fritz over the last few years, but the couple is still clearly together. Besides, a rep for the couple refuted the rumors of any sort of marital problems between the two, which holds a lot more weight than the word of some anonymous, unverified “insider.” It doesn't help that this shady outlet in particular has slandered Pataky and Hemsworth's marriage in the past.
In 2018, Woman's Day reported that the marriage was all but over because Pataky was seen not wearing her wedding ring. Obviously, the two haven't divorced in the two years since the article was published, proving Gossip Cop was correct to judge the tale false. More recently, the tabloid said that Pataky had banned Hemsworth from his "bachelor pad" apartment that he'd shared with his brothers. The story made absolutely no sense, which made it easy to debunk. This magazine has a lot to say about Hemsworth's marriage to Pataky, but hardly anything it publishes on the subject is the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
