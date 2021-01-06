Report: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Having More Marriage Problems Than Ever

Too Many Female Fans

“The amount of times she is asked to step aside — or worse, take the photo — for hot girls who want a snap with her husband is getting ridiculous,” the source added. “It’s especially galling for her because before they were married, she was the famous one with men falling all over her, and Chris was essentially a nobody.” The so-called “insider” was quick to insist that “Elsa trusts Chris,” but “any woman would get sick of random women pawing at her man so it does drive a wedge between them sometimes.” As a result, the insider concluded, the tension in the marriage has gotten “far worse.”