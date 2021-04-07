Report: Chris Hemsworth Asking Russell Crowe To Make ‘Gladiator 2’

Are Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe working on Gladiator 2? The two were recently spotted at the same rugby match, and a report says they were there to make big plans. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Thor Star Has Big Plans’

Numerous Thor: Love And Thunder stars, which is currently filming in Australia, took time out of their schedules to watch the South Sydney Rabbitohs play the Sydney Roosters. According to New Idea, Chris Hemsworth and Russell Crowe conspired at the match about making a sequel to the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator.

A source says “Chris is in awe of Russell,” and Crowe “has really taken him under his wing.” Crowe and Hemsworth have even started sharing script ideas for the movie. A source says “Russell thinks he could be the only man to credibly play his son in a Gladiator sequel.”

Wait, There’s A ‘Gladiator 2’?

Anyone who’s seen Gladiator may be surprised that a second one could even be made. The long-rumored sequel has picked up some traction in recent years, with one tabloid saying Crowe was desperately losing weight so he could star in it. For what it’s worth, Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla in the original, told Collider: “let’s just see when [Ridley Scott] – I know he had to do one or two other movies, and then I think it’s on the ledger after that.”

Just A Fun Day Out

While Gladiator 2 may exist someday, Gossip Cop has no reason to trust this report about Hemsworth starring in it. Crowe recently joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, and it looks like they all just went out to a rugby match for fun.

This doesn’t exactly look like a business meeting. It’s more likely that New idea just invented this story because the two were spotted in public. It could just as easily have said Natalie Portman was asking Elsa Pataky to make a sequel to Revenge of the Sith. Anything’s possible, but you should take this story with a grain of salt.

Other Bogus Hemsworth Stories

This is the same tabloid that constantly stokes drama between Hemsworth and Pataky without any proof. New Idea claimed Pataky was expecting, but recent beach photos prove that is incredibly unlikely. It also invented a rivalry between Hemsworth and Jason Momoa over who would be Australia’s top dog. Momoa gets along with seemingly everyone in Hollywood, Hemsworth included.

It’s important to keep in mind that casting news never comes from tabloids. If Gladiator 2 does get made, you can expect one of the industry trade magazines to have all sorts of casting details. This article sounds more like fan fiction than journalism, so Gossip Cop is debunking the story.

