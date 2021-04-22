Report: Chris Evans Eyeing Ana De Armas

Are Chris Evans and Ana de Armas dating? One story says Evans is ready to settle down with his Knives Out co-star. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tamed Chris Has The Hots’

According to the National Enquirer, Chris Evans is thinking about marriage as he approaches his 40th birthday. He’s set his sights on Ana de Armas since she and Ben Affleck broke things off earlier this year. A source says, “Chris is tired of playing the field and wants someone he can potentially spend the rest of his life with.”

Evans fears growing old alone and recently said in an interview that he wants a wife and kids. With his “player” days behind him, the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World star thinks his natural chemistry with de Armas on Knives Out could hint at something more. The story concludes with a source saying, “Now that they’re both free, he wants to see if they can pick up where they left off.”

Is Chris Evans Dating Ana De Armas?

This pairing came completely out of nowhere. Chris Evans and Ana de Armas have not been seen together, and there are no Instagram DMs making the rounds either. De Armas did sign on to star in The Gray Man with Evans, but that news is months old now. Neither has said a word publicly about the either in a while.

For what it’s worth, de Armas was recently spotted with a buff man walking dogs around Los Angeles. Gossip Cop has no idea if she’s dating this mystery man, but we also know she’s not walking dogs with Evans. The two actors appear to be friends but nothing more.

This story is steeped more in fiction than reality. Tabloids love inventing relationships between co-stars even if there’s no real romance going on. Remember Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga? The A Star Is Born co-stars never actually dated, but tabloids still had a field day. Evans and de Armas happen to be single at the same time, but there’s no reason to believe Evans has his eye on her or anything.

Other Bogus Stories

Chris Evans is regularly at the center of Enquirer dating rumors. Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to date him, but she’s focusing on family right now. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star Margaret Qualley supposedly had a crush on him, but a source close to the actress told Gossip Cop there was “zero truth” to the story.

Just a few months ago, this tabloid claimed that Chris Evans was hung up on his ex Jenny Slate. The two actors have both moved on with their lives, so that story was bogus. With a track record this bad, we have no choice but to debunk this love story between Evans and Ana de Armas. There’s just no evidence to back it up.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Aaron Rodgers Now Second Choice In Running For Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?