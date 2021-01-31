Report: Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over 'Fixer Upper' Reboot, Plans For Sixth Baby

Were Chip and Joanna Gaines fighting over the revival of their popular show Fixer Upper? One tabloid claimed that the pair had been talking about having another baby, but now those plans have taken a backseat to the show, much to Joanna’s “dismay.” Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can provide an alternative perspective.
A headline out of OK! from the summer read “Joanna & Chip’s Work Dispute.” Beneath, the article claimed Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines were “no longer seeing eye to eye when it comes to their future.” Despite the fact that fans of the couple were rejoicing over the announcement that Fixer Upper was coming back on the Gaines’ new Magnolia Network, Joanna was apparently not quite feeling the same joy.
According to an insider who spoke with the tabloid, the Gaines weren’t exactly in agreement over renewing the show in the first place, and Joanna in particular wasn’t “thrilled about the revival” in general. “They’ve been bickering ever since Chip signed the deal,” the source tattled. “He honestly thought Jo would be happy about it, but her reaction was shock followed by dismay.”
“She just wishes he had asked her first,” continued the dubious source, “but that’s the man Jo married. Chip flies by the seat of his pants.” One of the main reasons the spouses decided to end their popular house-flipping show in 2018 was to spend more time with their kids and focus on “new business ventures,” the insider revealed.
The two were even “contemplating having another baby.” Chip, forever the optimist, “still thinks they can do that and the show plus their other projects, but Jo’s not so sure.” Chip has also supposedly been telling Joanna “to just give it a try and delegate the small business stuff to others.” The source condescendingly concluded, “When it comes to multitasking, no one does it better than Jo.”
First of all, it’s highly unbelievable that Chip Gaines would ever make such an important decision to revive Fixer Upper without Joanna’s consent. Since both spouses star on the show, it’s highly unlikely that Joanna would have no involvement in signing on to restart the popular series. Besides, the two stepped away from the first iteration of the home improvement show, as the tabloid itself admits, to focus on “new business ventures,” a category their new Magnolia Network definitely fits under.
As for the rumor that the two were planning to expand their family, tabloids have been claiming for the past two years now that the home improvement stars are expecting their sixth child, but none of these rumors have ever come to pass. OK! is also a difficult outlet to trust since the tabloid has gotten the story wrong about Chip and Joanna Gaines in the past.
For instance, the gossip magazine once claimed that Joanna was upset with her husband over his “free-spending” ways. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for the couple, who informed us that there was “zero truth to any such rumor.” No wonder we can’t help but look at this outlet with a healthy heaping of suspicion.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
