Report: Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over 'Fixer Upper' Reboot, Plans For Sixth Baby

Gossip Cop's Take On The Rumor

First of all, it’s highly unbelievable that Chip Gaines would ever make such an important decision to revive Fixer Upper without Joanna’s consent. Since both spouses star on the show, it’s highly unlikely that Joanna would have no involvement in signing on to restart the popular series. Besides, the two stepped away from the first iteration of the home improvement show, as the tabloid itself admits, to focus on “new business ventures,” a category their new Magnolia Network definitely fits under.