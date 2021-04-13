Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Report: Chevy Chase Only Has Six Months To Live Due To Parkinson’s Disease

M
Matthew Radulski
8:00 am, April 13, 2021
Chevy Chase in a tan coat and grey shirt
(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Twelve months ago, Chevy Chase was given six months to live according to an insider report. Gossip Cop busted this story at the time, but anything can happen in a year. Let’s look back on this rumor and see what’s going on.

‘Fletch’ Is Fading?

According to the National Enquirer, Chevy Chase’s health was rapidly deteriorating. A supposed “pal” of the Community star said, “If he continues at this rate, his friends are afraid he may not have more than six months to live!” A doctor who has not treated Chase said he could have Parkinson’s disease after he was spotted shaking at an event months earlier.

Chase made a few jokes about his age and health around the time this story came out, so the tabloid concluded that he must be dying. Gossip Cop debunked this story because, well, he was doing fine. A rep for the Fletch star told us on the record, “Chevy is doing amazing and does not have any health problems although he is hiding from the coronavirus just as every other human is.”

How’s Chevy Chase Doing?

Chase did not die in six months as the Enquirer reported, so the story was, to the surprise of no one, a complete fabrication. Chase was recently released from the hospital after a five-week stay for a heart issue, not Parkinson’s. He told Page Six, “I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I’m feeling good.” 

Chase added, “I don’t see anything great on television. It all became a generation of s–theads laughing at the world.” Comments like this have made Chase a Hollywood outcast. In this case, it just shows that he’s the same old Chevy Chase.

This was just another dying celebrity story from a tabloid obsessed with them. Tabloids love talking to doctors who haven’t treated patients for speculative stories with wild conclusions. It makes the stories sound more authoritative when, in reality, it’s all bogus.

Other Dying Celebrities

With this dying story, Chevy Chase is now in illustrious company with other big names. The Enquirer has predicted the deaths of Phil Collins, Cher, and Angelina Jolie, luckily without any success. Every couple of months, it claims that Queen Elizabeth is dying, yet she still rules the United Kingdom.

You can add Pope Francis, Ozzy Osbourne, and most recently, Liza Minnelli to that club as well. Minnelli personally denied the rumor that the end was near, which only further proves that you cannot believe the supposed insiders this tabloid quotes. Chevy Chase is still alive, so this story was false.

