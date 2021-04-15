Report: Cher Celebrating Her Birthday With A Lot Of Plastic Surgery

Has Cher decided to get some more work done to celebrate her 75th birthday? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumors and can report back.

Cher ‘Turning Back Time’?

According to a recent report from New Idea, Cher has big plans for her birthday, starting with plastic surgery. The tabloid is accompanied by some candid shots of Cher leaving an office building, which is apparently the first time the icon has been spotted in public since December. While the tabloid’s insider insists that the singer “is in great shape thanks to her extreme dieting and home workouts, which includes hours of tennis most days, plus cardio and weights with a personal trainer,” she still wants to mark the momentous occasion with some more plastic surgery.

Cher is no stranger to getting work done, as the tabloid showed through a photo progression of Cher’s looks through the decades, but this year is going to be special. According to the insider, “She’s lined up a bunch of laser work and liposuction on the looser areas of her body and fillers galore for her lips and cheeks.” Despite the work, the source insists that Cher “feels blessed with how she looks for her age.” The article finishes by explaining that Cher has spent the lockdown bonding with her two children, and is helping plan her son Chaz’s wedding.

A Classic Bait-And-Switch

So, is it true that Cher is planning to turn back the clock for year 75? There’s nothing to suggest it.

First of all, the headline is a classic bait-and-switch. The headline reads “Shock New Pics, What Has Cher Done Now?!” But then the article goes on to say that Cher is only planning to get some work done, and the shock makeover has yet to happen. It’s clear the tabloid just wanted to pull readers in to see a totally transformed Cher but that isn’t what the photos show.

Furthermore, there have been no reports that the legendary singer has any new plans to get plastic surgery. Surely more reputable sources would be reporting on the story if Cher actually was sharing her plans with anyone. The truth is that Cher’s plastic surgery has never been a secret, so there’s no reason to think she’d be hiding it if she was planning on more.

Finally, the article simply lacks any convincing detail. Sure, there are pictures of her, but even the magazine admits that they don’t show any new work the singer has had done. Furthermore, besides vague alleged “insider” claims, the main point of speculation is that Cher has had work done in the past, so it’s possible she’s planning on more. It’s completely baseless speculation.

The Tabloids On Cher

Besides, it’s hard to trust what the tabloids have to say about Cher. Not long ago, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for claiming that Cher was going public with the details of her fling with Tom Cruise. Then, Gossip Cop debunked the Globe’s claim that Cher had plans to marry a 27 year old. Then the Globe came out with a crueler report on Cher’s plastic surgery, baselessly claiming that it was ruining her career — as if anything could ruin Cher’s legendary career, let alone cosmetic surgeries. After having one of the most impactful entertainment careers in history, there’s little the tabloids can do to bring Cher down.

