Report: Channing Tatum ‘Eyeing’ Jennifer Lopez Amid Her Relationship Problems

Jennifer Lopez‘s ongoing trouble with former fiance Alex Rodriguez has reportedly caught the eye of Channing Tatum. Sources say that the actor is ready to win over Lopez by any means necessary. Here’s what we know.

“Channing Tatum: Hot For J.Lo!” shouts New Idea. According to the Australian outlet, fans of the singer aren’t the only ones carefully monitoring her tumultuous relationship with Alex Rodriguez. In fact, Tatum has apparently “decided he’s going to be there to ‘pick up the pieces'” once the superstar relationship finally fails.

Sources say that he’s even willing to mix business with pleasure by recruiting Lopez for a movie first, and he’s “pitching a new dance project to star in alongside J.Lo” in an attempt at winning the soon-to-be single singer over. “He’s got his eye on the prize and has already been messaging Jen about a new dance movie,” an insider says. “They’ve crossed paths on the red carpet back when she was single and always flirted like crazy.”

Is Jennifer Lopez Interested?

It is true that Jennifer Lopez and Channing Tatum have crossed paths a few times, but there’s a simple reason for that. Tatum’s ex-wife, dancer Jenna Dewan, is friends with Lopez, so the former couple went to few of Lopez’s premieres. Outside of that, the closest interaction Tatum and Lopez have had was at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards, where Tatum, standing with the Magic Mike cast, twerked on stage at Lopez’s request. Tatum then joked that it was Lopez’s turn, which didn’t seem to amuse the singer in the least.

As we’ve reported on time and time again, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together. Although they’ve admitted that their relationship needs work, they’re still dating and still engaged. That being said, seeing Lopez co-star with Tatum would still be eyebrow-raising.

What’s Going On With Channing Tatum?

However, no dance flick is even on the table for the 22 Jump Street star. Channing Tatum is producing a Lady Macbeth musical and Universal monster film, as well as starring in Wingmen, Lost City of D, America: The Motion Picture, and Dog. Unsurprisingly, none of those projects feature copious amounts of dancing or Jennifer Lopez, although it’d be great to see Tatum voice a twerking George Washington in America: The Motion Picture. He’s also about to release his first children’s book, and from his recent comments to People, he’s extremely happy being a single father for the time being.

New Idea is obviously a fan of Jennifer Lopez drama, as it’s published a number of questionable stories about the superstar. The tabloid has claimed that she’d set her sights on dating Brad Pitt, as well as arguing that she was going through some sort of midlife crisis. Neither of those tales were true, and this fake connection between her and Channing Tatum seems just as bogus.

