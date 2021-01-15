Report: Celine Dion 'Starving' Herself, Only Eats 'Fruit And Crackers'

Celine Dion Headed For A "Catastrophic Health Crisis?"

A headline out of the Globe read “Health Fears For 96-LB. Celine.” The often debunked outlet insisted Celine Dion was dangerously underweight and even went as far as to call her a “frightening bag of bones.” Friends, the tabloid proclaimed, were worried Dion might be headed for “a catastrophic health crisis.” Spies for the outlet whispered that Dion was down to only 96 pounds and was nearly to the brink of collapse in her efforts to prepare for the relaunch of her world tour.