Report: Celine Dion 'Starving' Herself, Only Eats 'Fruit And Crackers'

Was Celine Dion “driving herself to the brink of collapse” by eating only a piece of fruit and a handful of crackers a day? One tabloid reported the singer was “starving herself” and working out seven days a week in an effort to maintain her “stick-thin figure.” Gossip Cop looked into the claims.
A headline out of the Globe read “Health Fears For 96-LB. Celine.” The often debunked outlet insisted Celine Dion was dangerously underweight and even went as far as to call her a “frightening bag of bones.” Friends, the tabloid proclaimed, were worried Dion might be headed for “a catastrophic health crisis.” Spies for the outlet whispered that Dion was down to only 96 pounds and was nearly to the brink of collapse in her efforts to prepare for the relaunch of her world tour.
There’s a real concern she’s pushing herself into the danger zone. She never did know when to stop.
“Her diet is terrible,” continued the source. “She eats little more than a piece of fruit and a couple crackers to get her through the day.” To make matters worse, Dion was supposedly “working out with trainers seven days a week and doing endless hours of ballet til she’s near collapse.” The obsessive focus on fitness was causing concern among those closest to her, the source tattled.
Her friends are urging her to slow down. If only she would listen to them, but Celine feels if she’s not sweating buckets and trembling from exhaustion at the end of the day then she hasn’t worked hard enough.
Between the long hours spent with trainers and the few bites of food that Dion consumed, the tipster insisted,“She’s getting little nourishment to fuel her exercise.” The tabloid, never one to shrink away from exploiting a tragedy, brought up the death of Dion’s husband, René Angélil, referring to him as her “baby daddy.” He died from throat cancer in January 2016, and the anniversary of his passing is a painful one, the outlet tutted.
Of course, obsessing about her body is a good diversion to take her mind off of it, but it’s not a healthy option. A lot of people are really worried about her, not in the least how she’s going to handle the rigorous pace of her upcoming tour.
Gossip Cop is past the point of being shocked at how low the tabloids, specifically the Globe, will go to body-shame celebrities. This outlet in particular has been ruthless in spreading lies about other stars allegedly “starving” themselves, including Salt actress Angelina Jolie. Ever the equal opportunity offender, the tabloid has also made insulting comments and claims about other stars’ weight gain, including Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks and former First Lady Hilary Clinton.
Celine Dion has been clear in the past that she pays no mind to the endless tabloid stories concerning her weight. In a 2019 interview with ET, the songstress asked, while flexing her bicep, “What is wrong with my body?”
When I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat, you're younger, but I've always been very thin.
To cast further doubts on this story, Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid before for claiming Dion was headed for a “Titanic” meltdown, which included claims the singer was supposedly refusing to eat. The story was false then and this newest article feels just as contrived. That's why we've marked this claim as probably false.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
