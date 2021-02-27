Report: Celine Dion Living On ‘Fruit And Crackers,’ Doing ‘Grueling Workouts’ For Tour

Was Celiné Dion’s diet and fitness regiment “pushing” the Canadian songstress to the “danger zone?” A tabloid insisted Dion was working out seven days a week and living on little more than fruit and crackers. Gossip Cop noted similar claims in a different tabloid and decided to investigate the rumors.

Celine Dion’s “Terrible” Diet Worrying Friends?

Sources informed OK! that friends of legendary singer Celiné Dion were worried that the songstress was going too far with her diet and fitness routine. “Lean” Dion was “pushing herself into the danger zone” in order to prepare for her Courage World Tour. The tour had been postponed last year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With it set to resume in March, Dion was apparently determined to be in the best shape of her life. In order to do so, however, Dion was allegedly keeping to a rigorous and extreme fitness regimen and was barely eating. “Her diet is terrible,” snitched a source, adding, “she eats little more than a few pieces of fruit and a couple crackers to get her through her day.”

Dion Doing “Endless Hours” Of Ballet – Source

In addition to the alleged lack of nutrition, Dion was also “working out with trainers seven days a week, doing endless hours of ballet” in order to maintain her trim figure. “Celiné feels that if she’s not sweating and exhausted at the end of the day, she hasn’t worked hard enough,” a source detailed.

Getting fit in time for her world tour was apparently not Dion’s only motivation behind her “grueling workouts,” the source whispered. “Pals” have been concerned that Dion was pushing herself as a “diversion” to distract her from the fifth anniversary of her husband, René Angélil’, death. A source said, with almost believable sincerity, “Of course, she wants to take her mind off of it, but this is not a healthy option.”

We’ve Seen This Story Before

Gossip Cop had an eerie feeling of deja vu while we were reading this article, and we dug through our archives to find out where we’d seen this story before. As it turns out, we’d already busted OK!’s sister outlet, the Globe, for reporting the same exact story. Even the quotes from the supposed “insider” were exactly the same. That tabloid had made even more outlandish claims about Celiné Dion’s weight, even going so far as to claim the singer weighed only 96 pounds.

Both reports are completely ridiculous, not to mention insulting. Dion’s weight has been an obsession of the tabloids for years, which the singer has been forced to address numerous times over the course of her lengthy career. Dion, admirably, has managed to remain utterly classy as she addresses these unforgivably personal rumors, but that doesn’t mean the unwelcome comments from the tabloid media are any less inappropriate and unwarranted.

It’s also a low blow for the tabloids to imply that Dion was pushing herself physically in an attempt to forget about the anniversary of her beloved husband’s death. In fact, the singer marked the fifth anniversary of his passing with a heartfelt message she posted to Instagram. It’s clear that her husband, to whom she was married for over 20 years, is never far from Dion’s mind, especially when she looks at her three sons. Yes, Dion does still grieve the loss of her husband, but it’s unreasonable, and untrue, to claim that she’s putting herself in physical danger to keep him off her mind.

It’s difficult to trust anything this tabloid prints, especially if it’s willing to print baseless rumors. Gossip Cop called out the outlet years ago for claiming Dion was dating Russell Crowe, a rumor we found totally preposterous. The rumor’s origins were so ridiculous, it was laughable.