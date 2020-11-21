Report: Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Ordered' Michael Douglas To Get A Facelift

He Looks The Same As Ever

Well, it's been several weeks, and it doesn't seem as if Michael Douglas has gotten any work done on his face in his most recent Instagram postings. That's not the only plot hole in this tabloid's faulty narrative. If Douglas had previously gotten facelifts or other cosmetic surgical procedures, why would his wife need to "order" him to do so again? Especially since the outlet itself claimed that Douglas wasn't opposed to getting work done. Also, it's incredibly toxic, not to mention insulting, for the Globe to describe a very normal aging process as something disgusting.