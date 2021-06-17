Report: Catherine Zeta-Jones Begs ‘Self-Conscious’ Michael Douglas To Stop Getting Plastic Surgery

Did Michael Douglas destroy his face? One story says he’s gotten so much plastic surgery that he’s now unrecognizable. Is this really his way of staving off aging? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Nip/Tuck Nightmare’

According to the Globe, Douglas has been told to lay off plastic surgery for a while. Catherine Zeta-Jones is reportedly encouraging him to age naturally, but it may be in vain. An insider says Douglas is “definitely self-conscious and tries to cover up by wearing hats and collared shirts.”

Douglas has “run out of surgery privileges,” an insider says. Zeta-Jones is telling him not to worry, but a source says that “Michael’s not happy about it.” A doctor who has never treated Douglas says that at 76, “it’s probably best that he avoids having any further plastic surgery for safety’s sake.

Should Catherine Zeta-Jones Be Worried?

If a doctor has not treated a patient, then all they can do is speculate. The doctor in this piece is just saying septuagenarians should be careful about getting plastic surgery. This isn’t bad advice, but it’s also common sense and has nothing to do with Douglas specifically.

This tabloid has a habit of using so-called experts to make stories sound more believable. It used similar tactics in a story about Simon Cowell losing control of his limbs. Quoting unrelated doctors is just an attempt to boost credibility where there is none.

This article references a previous Globe story about Catherine Zeta-Jones ordering her husband to get a facelift. Gossip Cop busted that story at the time, and it’s really strange to bring it up now. Zeta-Jones is described in two completely different ways across these two stories, which just signifies that the tabloid doesn’t really know anything at all.

What’s Going On With Michael Douglas?

Michael Douglas is not opposed to plastic surgery and has gone under the knife before. That being said, there’s no evidence that this is becoming an issue. The tabloid strategically uses an unflattering photo of Douglas, but there are plenty where he looks a-okay.

Other Michael Douglas Rumors

The Globe is just attacking Douglas for his age, which is to be expected from this rotten magazine. It once claimed he was wasting away and would die within months, but he’s still alive and well. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Michelle Pfeiffer destroying his marriage. A rep for Zeta-Jones and Douglas said on the record that the report was fabricated.

If Douglas wants to get more plastic surgery, then that’s his prerogative. Since this tabloid can only rely on shady pictures and speculation, we are debunking the story.

