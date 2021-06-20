Report: Cardi B Pregnant With Second Baby

Is Cardi B pregnant with her second child? One outlet claimed the rapper inadvertently revealed her second pregnancy during a music awards show performance. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor.

Cardi B, Offset Expecting Second Baby?

MediaTakeOut recently reported that rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset were allegedly expecting their second child together. The couple welcomed daughter Kulture in 2018 a few months after they tied the knot. Cardi B had been “laying low in recent months,” which the outlet claimed was so the rapper and her husband could enjoy this second pregnancy.

The gossip blog claimed that Cardi B showed off her developing baby bump during her recent performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The costume Cardi B wore didn’t hide much of her figure, and the outlet was quick to point out that the rapper’s belly made her seem like she was pregnant. A “rock solid source” also confirmed the pregnancy to the outlet.

Gossip Cop Has Our Doubts On The Matter

The brief article ended with a perfunctory congratulations offered to the allegedly expecting couple. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and we’re not so sure that congratulations are in order just yet. It’s entirely possible that if Cardi B were pregnant with her second child, she would choose to keep that information to herself and her family for as long as possible.

After all, that’s exactly what happened during her first pregnancy, which she revealed in dramatic fashion during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. It’s also true, however, that tabloids and gossip blogs like MTO News have long cried wolf about celebrity pregnancies, among other baseless rumors. Unless the news comes directly from the mother or father-to-be directly, it’s best to dismiss rumors like these out of an overabundance of caution.

Besides, we thought that there was a universal agreement that we all silently decided to follow that said we wouldn’t comment on the changes our bodies went through during the year-long quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Violating that trust is a huge no-no in our book, not to mention plain rude. Regardless of whether she’s pregnant or not, making comments about Cardi B’s body was way out of line, but that’s a line that this outlet has had no trouble crossing in the past.

Gossip Cop has previously busted this outlet on a number of occasions for spreading false rumors. It once claimed that Kourtney Kardashian had “come out” as a lesbian after “leaking” photos of her new wife. The outlet purposefully misunderstood an Instagram post uploaded by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star that was meant to be a simple birthday shout out to a close friend, not a serious admission about her sexuality and love life.

The outlet made a similar claim about Mary J. Blige, which was equally lacking in evidence to support the rumor. Considering its past track record with reporting the truth, it’s obvious why we take this latest claim with a healthy dose of suspicion.

