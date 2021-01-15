Report Calls Tom Cruise A 'Pint-Sized Control Freak' That Can't Find Love

What's Going On With Tom Cruise's Romantic Life

Yes, the Collateral actor has almost no relationship with his ex-wives, and his unwavering dedication to Scientology has no doubt influenced some of his other relationships. At the same time, however, this is Hollywood and some divorces go on for ages, with spouses quietly and viciously duking it out in the courts while not speaking to one another at any point. This narrative also contradicts past Globe reporting that said Nicole Kidman had been secretly contacting Cruise, which despite being false, proves that this outlet will say whatever it wants when it comes to Cruise. Even putting that aside, the Globe can't get its story straight when it comes to his dating life.