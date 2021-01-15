Report Calls Tom Cruise A 'Pint-Sized Control Freak' That Can't Find Love

Tom Cruise typically gets thrown into a lot of headlines, but his intense speech to Mission: Impossible 7 cast members cast him in a different light than the typical coverage. One outlet says that the rant is actually just one of several reasons Cruise takes the title of the "most hated man" in show business. Here's what's going on.
"Why Hollywood Hates Tom Cruise!" shouts the latest issue of the Globe. According to the magazine, Cruise has "turned into a monster" after so many years of being an A-lister and calls him a "pint-sized control freak with an oversized ego who thinks he's superman," among other things. Industry insiders reveal that his "foul-mouthed rages, diva demands, and conceit" have made it impossible for Cruise to get along with anyone on set or find any romantic partner.
Pointing to Cruise's recent leaked rant to Mission: Impossible 7 crew about following COVID-19 protocols, the Globe says that's he's also been dubbed "The New Ellen DeGeneres" for his temper and cruelty. "Tom is known for his tantrums," an unnamed source explains. "He think he's the world's biggest star and if anyone doesn't follow his orders to the letter he explodes!" They add,
Everyone walks on eggshells on his movie sets! Almost everybody hates working with him!
As further proof, the outlet points to Cruise's frigid relationships with his ex-wives, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, as well as his supposed rivalry with fellow Scientologist John Travolta and poor working relationship with Brad Pitt on Interview with the Vampire. The insider concludes by saying,
This is the way he's always been. That's why he has few friends in Hollywood and is widely despised.
As with most tabloid stories, this looks a lot like the Globe decided on a narrative and bent the truth to fit it. It throws pretty much everything it can to try and prove its point, but it really seems to have overextended its reach with this grand tale of a friendless Tom Cruise. The leaked audio of him screaming about COVID-19 may have rubbed a few people the wrong way, but for the most part, it seems like it was actually somewhat well-received by the public and his peers.
George Clooney said that Cruise "didn't overreact," and while he noted that it wasn't his personal style, he overall agreed with Cruise's message. Likewise, Cruise's Mission: Impossible co-star Vanessa Kirby seemed to agree that safety was of the utmost priority on set. As for the insider's words about his cast and crew's feelings outside the speech, they seem to be recycled from past Globe stories that Gossip Cop already investigated and found questionable at best.
Yes, the Collateral actor has almost no relationship with his ex-wives, and his unwavering dedication to Scientology has no doubt influenced some of his other relationships. At the same time, however, this is Hollywood and some divorces go on for ages, with spouses quietly and viciously duking it out in the courts while not speaking to one another at any point. This narrative also contradicts past Globe reporting that said Nicole Kidman had been secretly contacting Cruise, which despite being false, proves that this outlet will say whatever it wants when it comes to Cruise. Even putting that aside, the Globe can't get its story straight when it comes to his dating life.
Here, it says that he simply cannot find anyone to date because of his personality. A few months ago, however, the tabloid was arguing that he was struggling to decide between all of his romantic options, including two of his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars. Basically, this magazine simply can't get its story straight and is throwing every possible thing it can find at the wall on top of the recent COVID-19 speech in an attempt to sell this storyline of Cruise being the most disliked man in the industry. Christian Bale's arguably worse rant didn't exactly destroy his career, and given Cruise's constant collaborations with other big-name stars, we doubt his'll do anything to his, either. Hollywood is full of terrible people, but Tom Cruise is nowhere near the top of that list.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
