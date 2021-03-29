Report: Caitlyn Jenner Happy ‘KUWTK’ Is Ending

Is Caitlyn Jenner delighted to see Keeping Up With The Kardashians come to an end? A few months ago, Gossip Cop confronted this rumor. Since some new evidence has come to light, we’re taking a look back.

Reveling In Family Misfortune

According to the Globe, Caitlyn Jenner was feeling vindicated over KUWTK’s ending. Jenner was allegedly furious at being “iced” off the show by Kris Jenner. A supposed source said, “Kris was a nobody when they married in 1991, and the show would never have happened had Bruce Jenner not been an Olympic gold medalist.” Since learning of the cancellation, a source said “Caitlyn’s been smug and sanctimonious, telling anyone who will listen it was her celebrity that carried the show in the beginning.”

A spokesperson for Jenner told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was “not true.” Who the tabloid calls “one-time co-stars” are literally Jenner’s immediate family, so of course she wasn’t reveling in their misfortune. The Globe frequently publishes hateful stories about Jenner, frequently targeting her gender with insults and falsehoods.

Jenner Is Back

Last week, EW reported that Caitlyn Jenner was actually coming back for the final season of KUWTK. Jenner told the outlet “I am in the final season,” and “over the 10 years I did the show, I really enjoyed doing the show.” Jenner continued, “It was a great experience, and that’s the only thing, I see the end of the show is, it’s kind of sad, but all my kids, every one of them, even not just the ones on the show, but all my other children that I have. I couldn’t be more proud.”

It’s as if Jenner was offering a direct rebuttal against the Globe. Not only is she sad to see the show end, but you can expect to see Jenner back with her family in the farewell season. Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story when it came out, and phony report only looks worse with time.

More Bogus Jenner Stories

This tabloid has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of insight into the Jenner family. It recently claimed John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg was trying to date Kendall Jenner, which is impossible since she’s been linked to Phoenix Suns all-star Devin Booker. The Globe also claimed Kris Jenner could be dumped by Corey Gamble, but the two are still together.

The Globe simply cannot be trusted when it comes to stories about the Kardashian-Jenner family. You can expect to see Caitlyn Jenner bid a bittersweet farewell to the iconic reality show in 2021.

