Report: Britney Spears Secretly Married In Hawaii Amid Conservatorship Drama

Two weeks ago, Britney Spears finally voiced her thoughts on her conservatorship case. Now, one tabloid is claiming the “Circus” singer could be using her time away on vacation in Hawaii to get engaged to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. Gossip Cop investigates.

Britney Spears’ Hawaii Proposal?

After her explosive testimony, Woman’s Day is reporting that Spears is using her trip to Maui to relax and figure out what her next legal moves will be. This includes her reproductive health, which is being controlled under the conservatorship. “She’s anxious to get going on the kid thing — break free of her conservatorship so she can go off her birth control, create a nursery, and have a child with Sam,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

The publication went on to speculate that the couple might have a shotgun wedding on the beach and that Spears and Asghari were ready for kids. “He’s telling friends they’re using this Hawaii mini-break to practice! They’re so excited and can really see a future together now they have the world’s support.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Unfortunately, according to Britney Spears’ testimony a few weeks ago, the performer is unable to have children or get married without the approval of her conservators. The “Lucky” singer shockingly revealed that she has been barred from removing her IUD, preventing her from getting pregnant.

Legal issues aside, TMZ reported that Sam Asghari did not propose to Spears on this trip. Apparently, it’s been talked about between the couple of four years, but no action has been made on Asghari’s part. Back in 2019, the personal trainer was asked by Entertainment Tonight if he had plans to eventually marry the singer. “Absolutely.” He added, “This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family. … Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know.”

Could it happen in the future? Of course! Is it going to happen with all this conservatorship drama going on? That’s less likely.

Bad Track Record

Woman’s Day is often wrong about the pop princess’ personal life. When the Framing Britney Spears documentary came out in April, the outlet said the singer still had feelings for Justin Timberlake. After Spears accidentally burned down her home gym, the tabloid claimed Asghari was going to leave due to her “erratic behavior.” It then accused the trainer of cheating on Spears because the two were snapped supposedly fighting in a parking lot. Gossip Cop busted all of these stories, proving that Woman’s Day has no insight into the singer’s life.

