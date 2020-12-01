Report: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Getting Back Together

Did Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk get back together a year after they ended their four-year relationship? One tabloid claimed that after pretending to be one happy family for their 3-year-old daughter, Shayk and Cooper couldn’t help but “catch feelings again.” Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can clear things up.
Sources snitched to OK! that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were possibly “rekindling” their relationship. An informant told the tabloid that the two started out just wanting to spend more time together with their 3-year-old daughter as a family. Things soon changed between them after spending that quality time with one another. A “friend” whispered,
Bradley and Irina don’t believe in handing their [3-year-old] daughter, Lea, off between them, so they’ve been spending more time as a family.
“They want her to see them doing things together,” continued the source, “but along the way, they both started to catch feelings again.” Despite rumors that Shayk was dating an art dealer, the insider insisted that it wasn’t “serious.” The Russian model’s “true love” was, and had always been, Cooper.
Then, in a very puzzling manner, the source went on to say, “There’s buzz that she and Bradley are back on.” Which is it? Is Shayk’s one true love Cooper, or is there just “buzz” that the two are dating again?These two statements just don’t add up. Regardless, the source pressed on, noting that Shayk had recently been “spied” visiting Cooper’s New York City home, adding,
They’ve been getting along better than they ever did before and feel a lot closer too.
At last, the almost certainly made up source concluded, “In the past, they’ve talked about giving their relationship another shot – and now it looks like they’re headed in that direction.” It’s been several months since this rumor was published, and it’s clear that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have not gotten back together. It’s no surprise that Shayk would be seen visiting Cooper’s home, the two share a child. There’s a lot of coordination that goes into co-parenting a child which could easily explain why the two would spend time together.
A source close to Bradley Cooper also denied the rumors, which helped cement our report. Irina Shayk and Cooper seem to be nothing more than friendly co-parents. It’s a bit ironic that the source emphasized that the two have been “getting along better than they ever did before,” since the most prominent change that took place in the two’s relationship was that they broke up.
This tabloid hasn’t had the best track record when reporting on Bradley Cooper’s love life. OK! once claimed Cooper was secretly dating his ex, Renee Zellweger. Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the actor that the story was completely false. Sister outlets for this tabloid aren’t any more truthful. In Touch, which is owned by the same parent company, reported that Cooper’s alleged romance with Jennifer Garner was heating up. The two actors are simply friends and the rumor had no truth to it. Similarly false was Star’s report claiming Irina Shayk wanted Cooper back. The two seem perfectly content having ended their relationship.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
