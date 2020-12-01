Report: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Getting Back Together

Gossip Cop's Take

At last, the almost certainly made up source concluded, “In the past, they’ve talked about giving their relationship another shot – and now it looks like they’re headed in that direction.” It’s been several months since this rumor was published, and it’s clear that Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have not gotten back together. It’s no surprise that Shayk would be seen visiting Cooper’s home, the two share a child. There’s a lot of coordination that goes into co-parenting a child which could easily explain why the two would spend time together.