Report: Brad Pitt ‘Threatening’ Angelina Jolie With Harassment Charges

Is Brad Pitt so “frustrated” with his long-running divorce from ex Angelina Jolie that he’s threatening to have her “dragged to jail” and charged with harassment? One tabloid reported that Pitt was “scared” of Jolie and sick of her “intimidation tactics.” Gossip Cop looked into the report and can share our own judgment on the matter.

Brad Pitt Wants To See Angelina Jolie In Handcuffs – Source

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reported that the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had hit a new low as the former couple prepared to enter into their fifth year of an acrimonious divorce. The tabloid claims Pitt had tired of Jolie allegedly using “intimidation tactics” and seemingly blames her for his reputation as a “bad dad,” and was now “threatening to hit her with harassment charges,” according to a source.

“It’s no exaggeration to say Brad’s scared of Angie,” the so-called “insider” continued, “and he wants professional witnesses around them at all times when he attempts to see their children.” Pitt’s alleged fear of his ex-wife, combined with what the tabloid referred to as Jolie’s “harassment campaign against him,” had supposedly driven him to this point. The only thing Jolie could do to make things between them better would be to finally “hash out a divorce and custody agreement” with him.

Worsening Relationship Between Exes?

That might prove to be a difficult decision to reach, however. Jolie apparently blamed Pitt for the “negative press” she’d received in the aftermath of their split, according to the tabloid, which has only grown worse after Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services as well as the FBI after an incident with their oldest son. Jolie was feeling more toxic than ever to Hollywood as she dealt with the backlash from the scandal’s fallout.

Though the two had oped to avoid a trial as they worked together to hammer out a custody agreement, the source believed that there is only one thing that would fully satisfy Pitt. “I’m sure it would be the ultimate revenge to see Angie led away in handcuffs,” the tattler smugly concluded.

Gossip Cop’s Take

What harassment is this tabloid talking about? In the almost five years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, she and Brad Pitt have been battling it out in divorce court over both financial and child custody-related issues. But from what we could discover from interviews the two have given over the years, what matters most to the parents-of-six is the welfare of their children. It seems highly unlikely that Pitt would be seeking revenge for an investigation that concluded, in his favor, several years ago, or that he would risk locking up the mother of his children in order to attain it.

It’s not out of character for this tabloid to completely fabricate stories about Pitt and Jolie’s relationship. The Enquirer once claimed that Jolie was being purposefully difficult during the former couple’s custody battle because she was upset about Pitt dating his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston again. Since there was no romance between Aniston and Pitt, the story quickly fell apart. The outlet also insisted that Jolie and Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, was “begging” her father to “save her” from her mother. That was absolutely untrue, not to mention uncalled for. That’s a line this tabloid often walks – and often crosses.

