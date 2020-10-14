Report: Brad Pitt Sends Angelina Jolie To Jail

As divorce proceedings between them slowly move along, one tabloid reports that Brad Pitt has taken a drastic step to get the upper hand in the ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Jolie has shockingly been "dragged to jail" according to a report, much to Pitt's delight. Gossip Cop investigates what could be a huge scandal.
According to New Idea’s cover, Jolie has been “dragged to jail.” In the “trial of the century,” the tabloid says that “Pitt threatened to have ex-wife Angelina Jolie dragged to jail if she tried to, yet again, stall proceedings.” Sources tell the tabloid that Pitt “refuses to speak to Ange… unless officials are by their side at all times.” Pitt is unafraid to bring “in the cops if she shouts at him in an abusive way.”
Tensions are “unbearable right now,” the tabloid says, adding that “it would be the ultimate revenge to see Anglie led away in handcuffs.” The tabloid then rehashes details on the ongoing custody battle, concluding by saying that Pitt “knows his love and presence are needed” with the children.
This tabloid is notorious for its bait-and-switch stories. Jolie hasn’t been “dragged to jail” as the headline and cover declare. The article is about how sources say that Pitt would like to see her in jail. Those are not the same thing, but New Idea uses the phony headline over one that reflects the story.
Other bait-and-switches include its report that Princess Charlotte revealed her mother was pregnant, but the article only said she was being cute at a photo op. An especially egregious bait-and-switch saw a cover blurb about Bindi Irwin having quadruplets, only for the story to immediately say she was actually just having one kid. Covers and titles from New Idea can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop debunked this tabloid when it ran a very similar cover story saying that Meghan Markle was arrested in California. The article was about Markle’s willingness to go to jail, but there was no arrest at all. Neither Markle nor Jolie is currently in jail, so this story can be thrown out just like the one about the duchess.
This is the same tabloid that reported Jolie was dating Bradley Cooper, which never happened. It claimed that Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had asked Alia Shawkat to be their surrogate mother, and that Aniston and Jolie had a public argument. Since the only details in the actual story come from sources close to Pitt, it’s safe to say those sources are probably fictional, as they’ve never been correct in the past, nor are they correct today.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.