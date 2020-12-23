Report: Brad Pitt Quitting Hollywood

Weeks ago, a tabloid alleged Brad Pitt was leaving Hollywood for good. While Gossip Cop didn’t immediately investigate the report, we still found the story to be a bit suspicious. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the article. Here’s what we know.
After Brad Pitt spent his Thanksgiving giving back to the community, Star purported this was the actor’s true calling. According to the tabloid, the actor looked to take time off from acting so he can travel, focus on art, and charity work, and most importantly spend time with his six children he shares with Angelina Jolie. “Brad knows Hollywood will always be there for him. But he wants to chill and see the world with a new lens. His kids will be a big part of it and he can’t wait,” an insider revealed.
The informant further detailed that Pitt would head back to his home state, Missouri, for the holidays. “Brad goes to see his parents, brother, and sister, and other relatives more often than people think. He never lost his midwestern values,” the insider added. The magazine asserted the actor planned to spend more time there in 2021 and intended to bring the kids along. “Brad really wants his children to know that part of the country. He feels it’s important because it’s far more genuine than Hollywood and L.A. in so many ways,” concluded the tipster.
Gossip Cop is quite sure that Brad Pitt is still very close to his family who do indeed still resides in his home state. But, what’s not correct is the idea the actor is leaving Hollywood permanently. The story alone was all over the place. First, the tabloid implied the Troy actor was quitting his career, but then backtracked and disclosed he’s “taking time off.” Either way, none of it is correct. According to the actor’s IMDB page, he has a few projects in post-production, which means Pitt isn’t taking time off anytime soon. Additionally, Brad Pitt's rep denies the story is true.
It's hard to trust Star since the tabloid has been known to be unreliable when it comes to Brad Pitt. Earlier this year, the publication asserted Pitt quarantined with Jennifer Aniston in her mansion. The magazine also alleged the former spouses were back together. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous report at the time. Before that, the outlet insisted Pitt and Anison planned to wed in Cabo. Obviously, the tabloid doesn’t have a clue about the actor or his personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
