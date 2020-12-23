Report: Brad Pitt Quitting Hollywood

Brad Pitt Isn't Quitting Acting Or Leaving Hollywood, Here's The Truth

Gossip Cop is quite sure that Brad Pitt is still very close to his family who do indeed still resides in his home state. But, what’s not correct is the idea the actor is leaving Hollywood permanently. The story alone was all over the place. First, the tabloid implied the Troy actor was quitting his career, but then backtracked and disclosed he’s “taking time off.” Either way, none of it is correct. According to the actor’s IMDB page, he has a few projects in post-production, which means Pitt isn’t taking time off anytime soon. Additionally, Brad Pitt's rep denies the story is true.