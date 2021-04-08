Report: Brad Pitt Making Move On Ana De Armas, Leaving Ben Affleck Furious

Is Brad Pitt’s flirtation with Ana de Armas making Ben Affleck jealous? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop can clear things up.

Brad Pitt Setting His Sights On Ana De Armas?

A recent edition of New Idea released the story, “Ben Sees Green Over Brad & Ana.” According to the report, Pitt is smitten with Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas. The publication explains that Pitt and de Armas met through their new film Blonde, a biopic of Marilyn Monroe starring de Armas and produced by Pitt. According to the article, Pitt was starstruck by de Armas’ performance and is now courting her for a multitude of new projects he believes she’d be perfect for. It even hints at the possibility of Pitt and de Armas starring together in a new Quentin Tarantino film.

That being said, the idea of Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas getting close is less than amusing to Ben Affleck. The article insists that Affleck considers Pitt’s interest in de Armas a direct shot against him. The magazine’s inside source claims Affleck “knows Ana could have the pick of any guy and it makes him insecure — especially with the likes of Brad leading the line!” Affleck and de Armas split up in January after almost a year together, and the tabloid claims the wounds are still fresh.

Ben Affleck Still In Love With Ana De Armas?

So, is Ben Affleck fuming over Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas’ relationship? Of course not. There have been no substantial reports tying the two together, not even while they were filming their new movie. Despite the article’s claims, there’s no evidence that Pitt is working with de Armas on any new projects. On the contrary, de Armas just started filming the Netflix original The Gray Man, and her career is not at all entwined with Pitt’s.

Furthermore, when Affleck and de Armas split back in January, the decision seemed to be amicable. Affleck has many projects in the works and is focusing on co-parenting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Ana de Armas can’t stop booking roles. It’s doubtful Affleck is so caught up on de Armas that he’d be furious over Pitt merely working with her.

Additionally, Pitt is still in the middle of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. It’s even less likely that the star is chasing after de Armas. The tabloids have built up an endless list of women that Pitt is supposedly dating, none of which have been factual in the slightest.

The Tabloids On Affleck And De Armas

The tabloids have eaten up Affleck and de Armas’ relationship since they got together early 2020, and their breakup hasn’t slowed them down. There’s been plenty of speculation that the couple was getting back together. There were even whispers that de Armas was possibly dating Ben Affleck’s brother, Casey Affleck, much to Ben’s dismay. Finally, there are even reports of the couple disappointing each other by moving on too fast. While it’s clear Affleck and de Armas’ relationship is over, there’s no reason to connect her to Pitt. It’s strange to assume Ana de Armas and Brad Pitt have any kind of relationship at all, let alone a romantic one.

