Report: Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga Romance Brewing

Could there be a romance blossoming between Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt? One tabloid is suggesting there is indeed. Gossip Cop investigates the account.
“Lady Gaga’s Pitt Stop'' is the headline for the National Enquirer’s article in its latest issue. According to the tabloid, the singer "hopes to tango" with Pitt amid the two preparing to star in a film together, which will be shot in Japan. Insiders are claiming the two are close to making a love connection. “These two have more in common than people realize. Brad’s always been a huge music nerd and Gaga wants to throw herself into moves in a big way after the success of A Star is Born,” one insider claims.
The magazine then notes how it was rumored Gaga had a “fling” with Bradley Cooper which allegedly led to the end of Cooper’s relationship with Irinia Shayk. The source then asserts the actress is ready to “cash-out” of her relationship with Michael Polansky, stating, “They quarantined together and things got a little too close for her tastes.” Now, the supermarket paper contends the “Bad Romance” artist is setting her sights on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who ended his previous brief romance with Nicole Poturalski. Yet, other sources insist Pitt isn’t oblivious to Gaga’s interest in him.
“Brad’s fascinated by Gaga, saying she’s cool and talented beyond words. He’s made it clear she’s his number one choice star alongside him in his next movie,” the informant adds. In addition to the pop singer and the actor thinking the film will be a great opportunity to see if their chemistry the two shared in conversation is real, the unnamed tipster implies Pitt is also taking this chance to far away from his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
“Brad doesn’t want to trot around L.A. with another new woman and give Angie any ammo to use against him in court,” the anonymous source claims. “But,” the insider discloses, “being on the other side of the world and having months to get to know a special woman like Gaga is a whole different story.”
Here’s the truth behind the suspicious report. Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt will be starring in the film, Bullet Train, together. But, as far as a romance brewing between the future costars, Gossip Cop can clarify that is incorrect. We ran the report by a source close to Pitt who assured us this wasn’t true. Plus, Lady Gaga is still in a relationship with Michael Polansky, despite what the paper alleges. We've also corrected the notion that Gaga dated Bradley Cooper many, many times. It seems the paper is just rushing put the singer with her next big costar, without any proof to back up these claims.
Overall, the Enquirer isn’t trustworthy one bit when it comes to reporting on Gaga or Pitt. For instance, last year, the tabloid asserted Gaga was writing a biopic about her life, which Gossip Cop found to be untrue. In regards to Pitt, we busted a report from the same magazine that claimed the Pitt had a “booty call” cellphone. Obviously, the paper is another unreliable publication that has no clue about either of these celebrities.
