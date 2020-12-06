Report: Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga Romance Brewing

The Tabloids Continue To Lie, Here's The Truth Behind The Tale

Here’s the truth behind the suspicious report. Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt will be starring in the film, Bullet Train, together. But, as far as a romance brewing between the future costars, Gossip Cop can clarify that is incorrect. We ran the report by a source close to Pitt who assured us this wasn’t true. Plus, Lady Gaga is still in a relationship with Michael Polansky, despite what the paper alleges. We've also corrected the notion that Gaga dated Bradley Cooper many, many times. It seems the paper is just rushing put the singer with her next big costar, without any proof to back up these claims.