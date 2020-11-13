Report: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Co-Hosting Annual Christmas Party

The Enquirer also likes to include Brad Pitt’s other ex, Angelina Jolie, in these nonsensical stories, as it did here. In August, the paper claimed Jolie was “driven by revenge” in their ongoing custody battle because Pitt was seeing Aniston again. Obviously, the custody battle has been difficult, but Jolie isn’t trying to exact revenge on Pitt for dating Aniston, because the two simply are not in a relationship and haven’t been for years. As Gossip Cop has said over and over, the tabloids need to move on, just as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have.