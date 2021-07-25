Report: Bob Barker Frail And ‘Fading Away’

Is Bob Barker dying? One report says the beloved Price is Right host now relies on a caretaker to do everything. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Frail And Fading’

According to the Globe, Barker is fading fast at 97. He seldom leaves his house and requires a full-time caretaker to meet his needs. An insider says, “he’s living out his last days in relative peace and quiet… but the fact is he’s had two strokes and a few serious falls, and he can’t do much except sit and watch TV.”

Barker’s mind is still sharp, but an insider says “there’s fear his mind isn’t as sharp as it used to be.” Barker never had children, but still perks up from time to time. A recent visit from his Price is Right successor Drew Carey left him happy, but he was still too weak for a high five. The story concludes with a source saying “his friends fear he won’t last much longer but know when he does go, he’ll go with dignity.”

He Is Old, But It’s A Trope

Barker is 97-years-old. It’s very hard for anyone nearing their centennial to do anything except sit and watch TV. While Gossip Cop can’t say that Barker’s doing fine, we have valid reasons to doubt this story. For one thing, it completely neglects to mention that COVID-19 forced the world to stay inside for over a year. At his age, Barker is at more risk of infection and serious complications than most, so perhaps he’s just being cautious.

This tabloid is making a series of assumptions and guesses about the Happy Gilmore star. Everything in the story feels rather vague. He was spotted a few years ago grieving with a caretaker, so that’s already public knowledge. It includes the detail that Barker has had “two stokes and a few serious falls,” but omits the fact that all of that happened years ago.

It feels more likely that the Globe realized he hadn’t been spotted recently, rather than actually speaking to real insiders. Barker is choosing to live his nineties as a private citizen away from any spotlight or prying eyes. It’s a shame this tabloid cannot simply respect that.

Dying Stories Abound

The real reason Gossip Cop can’t trust this story is the nasty trope tabloids have of predicting celebrity deaths. This tabloid has incorrectly predicted the deaths of Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, Bill Clinton, and Queen Elizabeth. These vulturous stories come out all the time, so it’s best to take them with a grain of salt. Barker’s privacy means these insiders can’t really be trusted.

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Furious After Contestant’s Wrong Answer Still Propels Him To Second Win

‘Price Is Right’ Contestant Walked Away With $30K After Playing Rigged Plinko Game

​​‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Stuns Fans After Eerie Prediction Comes True

Report: Drew Carey Quitting ‘Price Is Right,’ Leaving Hollywood