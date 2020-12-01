Report: Bo Derek, John Corbett Finally Getting Married

Bo Derek spoke with Fox News about her long relationship with John Corbett and deliberately explained that marriage isn’t exactly in the cards for them. “I think when you’re beginning a young family and you’re going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it’s obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful,” Derek said of marrying again. “But for us in our lives, it hasn’t been yet.” That’s about as definite as it gets. Not every relationship has to end in marriage in order to be fulfilling and enjoyable, a concept Derek and Corbett obviously understand very well. Also, autumn is just about over, and the two still haven't gotten married, or shown any sign that they plan to do so any time soon.