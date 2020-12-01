Report: Bo Derek, John Corbett Finally Getting Married

Did Bo Derek finally agree to marry “long-suffering” John Corbett after 18 long years together? A tabloid reported the two were planning to have a “spiritual” ceremony this fall and finally tie the knot. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
“Bo To Go Down Aisle At Last With Corbett!” read the headline from the National Enquirer. The tabloid asserted that Bo Derek had finally been “worn down” by her boyfriend of 18 years, John Corbett, and had finally agreed to marry him. Sources snitched to the outlet that Derek had been reluctant to remarry after the death of her late husband John Derek, “But she’s found love again with John,” the insider sighed, referring to John Corbett. “And it may have taken a while, but she’s finally ready to commit!”
John’s been asking for years – and he finally wore her down.
While that may sound less than romantic, the source quickly rushed to insist that Derek was not at all an unwilling bride. “Bo is a lone wolf, but she truly does care for John and is ready to marry!” the source continued. Still, it doesn’t bode well for the supposedly soon-to-be wed couple that one of them had to be “worn down” in order to agree to marriage.
According to the outlet’s insiders, the two planned to have a “spiritual” ceremony in the fall at the couple’s Santa Ynez Valley, California ranch. The nuptials would be intimate, the source insisted, adding that there would be “just a few close friends and family” at the ceremony. Strangely enough, the source claimed Derek planned to invite her late husband’s ex-wives, Ursula Andress and Linda Evans, to the wedding.
She is still very close to them because they helped her to heal after his death!
So, after 18 years of happily unmarried bliss, Bo Derek and John Corbett suddenly decided to get married? And, let’s not forget, Corbett supposedly had to “wear” Derek down over those almost two decades in order to get her to agree to walk down the aisle. Luckily the tabloid’s grim depiction of the famed couple’s relationship isn’t the least bit truthful or even believable.
Bo Derek spoke with Fox News about her long relationship with John Corbett and deliberately explained that marriage isn’t exactly in the cards for them. “I think when you’re beginning a young family and you’re going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it’s obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful,” Derek said of marrying again. “But for us in our lives, it hasn’t been yet.” That’s about as definite as it gets. Not every relationship has to end in marriage in order to be fulfilling and enjoyable, a concept Derek and Corbett obviously understand very well. Also, autumn is just about over, and the two still haven't gotten married, or shown any sign that they plan to do so any time soon.
This tabloid has a shoddy track record when it comes to reporting on long time Hollywood couples. Take for instance the Enquirer's most recent articles about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, another famous couple who've dated for a long time without getting married. This tabloid claimed last year that the two were inspired to get married after attending their son's wedding. That was not true, Russell and Hawn never tied the knot. This October, a year later, that same tabloid insisted that Hawn had left Russell after he refused to marry her. Clearly, the couple is still very much together and very much in love, which proves the tabloid had no clue what it was talking about.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
