Report: Blake Shelton Turning Into ‘Groomzilla’

Was Blake Shelton acting like a total “groomzilla” and whipping himself into a “frenzy” over his wedding preparations? One tabloid claimed that the country music superstar was preparing to spend “a few million” to make sure his marriage to longtime love and former The Voice co-judge Gwen Stefani starts out on the right foot. Gossip Cop checked out the rumor and came to our own judgement on the matter.

Blake Shelton Becoming ‘Obsessive’ About Wedding?

OK! recently reported that Blake Shelton was going all out in preparation to marry Gwen Stefani. The tabloid accused Shelton of being a “groomzilla” and insisted that he was “driving friends and family batty with his obsessive wedding planning.” According to one insider, the country singer dove into planning his trip down the aisle with Stefani and hasn’t slowed down since.

“He’s whipped himself into a frenzy about every detail,” the source claimed, adding that Shelton “keeps making all these over-the-top demands.” For example, Shelton has his heart set on holding a “newlywed boat parade” on the lake nearby his Oklahoma ranch. He also supposedly planned to re-landscape the grounds to make the flower beds color-coordinated.

The source continued, “He’s also fussing over the menu and insisting on getting gourmet food and premium champagne imported from Europe.” All these extravagant additions were driving the costs for the wedding through the roof, but Shelton was apparently unbothered about dropping jaw-dropping amounts of money for his big day with Stefani. “At this rate, the event is going to set him back a few million.”

Shelton ‘More Stressed’ Than Gwen Stefani Over Nuptials?

The tipster noted that it’s usually “the bride who’s the nervous Nellie,” but Shelton’s “more stressed about the whole thing than Gwen is.” All of his stressing had allegedly left people around him “grumbling that he really needs to take a chill pill.” Here are the facts: this tabloid has proven over the years that it’s not a reliable source of accurate news when it comes to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship.

Gossip Cop Doesn’t Think So

For years, this tabloid has published bogus story after bogus story, each one more ridiculous than the last. This is far from the first time this outlet has insisted that Shelton and Stefani were planning to drop “millions” on their wedding. OK! reported last January that the couple, who weren’t even engaged at the time, planned to spend a whopping $3 million on their wedding ceremony. That was pre-pandemic, yet the rough estimate given by the tabloid for the wedding has remained the same despite the drastic changes the world has undergone in the last year. That’s more than a bit suspicious to us.

It definitely doesn’t help the tabloid that it recently claimed that Shelton and Stefani’s engagement was simply a ratings stunt for their reality singing competition show, The Voice. The mere idea was so preposterous that Gossip Cop didn’t even entertain it for a moment. The couple has been together for nearly six years at this point, which makes the idea of the two getting engaged as a publicity stunt utterly laughable. Even though this tabloid can’t be trusted to print the truth, it can always be counted on for a good laugh.

