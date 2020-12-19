Report: Blake Shelton Had 'Falling Out' With Adam Levine After Surprise 'The Voice' Exit

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's buddy-buddy routine warmed the hearts of millions of The Voice viewers, and it seemed like Levine's exit from the show affected no one more than Shelton. However, one report says that in the time since the Maroon 5 frontman left the program, he and Shelton haven't kept up with each other after realizing that their relationship didn't exist when the cameras were off. Here's what we know.
"Adam & Blake's Falling Out" says OK!, writing that the two musicians "are besties no more" despite sharing 16 seasons together on the singing competition. "There was a lot of talk between them about keeping in touch and hanging after Adam left the show [in 2019]," an anonymous insider explains, but "lingering tensions" have kept either from reaching out to each other — even after the surprise news of Blake Shelton's engagement to their fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani.
In fact, the source says that it's Shelton's relationship with Stefani that started to warp the connection between the once-close friends. "Adam saw Blake getting wrapped up in Gwen's world and felt like the odd man out," the tipster says, adding that the couple shares a portion of the blame for Levine's sudden departure:
He simply wasn't having as much fun since he and Blake were no longer close.
The snitch concludes by noting that Levine "may not even be invited to Blake's wedding to Gwen. They seem to have looked at their friendship as a chapter in their lives, and now it's closed," the source explains. "They found out theirs was more of a working friendship than a really personal one."
Given that they're not on the same show day in and day out like they were for the first chunk of their friendship, it's kind of obvious that we wouldn't be privy too much of their relationship anymore. However, it certainly doesn't look like there's any bad blood between the playful pals. In fact, Shelton himself made a joke about Levine playing his upcoming wedding, saying,
He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding.
Of course, he included a sly burn towards his pal and his band, Maroon 5, explaining, "Their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception." All that being said, COVID-19 is still a very real concern, so we still can't guarantee that Levine is a definite at what will likely be an extremely small and intimate wedding. It all depends on how well the vaccine rollout goes and how soon Stefani and Shelton want to have their wedding — two factors that this tabloid has absolutely no insight into.
Besides, it's totally outrageous to claim that Gwen Stefani's presence somehow disruption the connection between Shelton and Levine. It's not Shelton's fault that he has incredible chemistry with both of them, but it was always clear that the three got along perfectly fine. This is just the latest in OK!'s bizarre vendetta against the "God's Country" singer. Last month, it claimed that Shelton and Stefani's engagement was a ploy for a ratings boost for The Voice.
Before that, it took a swing at him by falsely reporting that Miranda Lambert, his ex-wife, was accusing him of cheating on her, likely with Stefani. The tabloid also didn't even mention the alleged falling out when it baselessly speculated about Shelton and Stefani's wedding last month. We're not sure where OK! gets its insight into Shelton's life or the drama surrounding The Voice, but it's obvious that the outlet has no idea what's happening with the star or his friends.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
