Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Pushed To Their ‘Breaking Point’ After ‘Epic Blowout’ Fight

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get into a fight so bad during lockdown that it nearly “derailed” their wedding plans? One tabloid reported that the two The Voice judges had “an epic blowout fight” just weeks after the couple announced their engagement. Gossip Cop looked into the report to figure out what was really going on with the pair’s upcoming wedding plans.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding Plans Nearly ‘Derailed’ By Fight

Us Weekly reported in November that Gwen Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton were “pushed” towards their “breaking point” after having a huge fight. Though the two were supposedly putting on a brave face for the public and playing as happy and in love fiancés, the tabloid insisted that things weren’t “as perfect as they seem” behind closed doors. In fact, a dubious insider confided, the two had already endangered their upcoming nuptials with a knock-down-drag-out argument.

The so-called “insider” snitched that the argument started after the two spent a long day with Stefani’s three sons. “Things got heated, like [they do in] most families and Blake said something in the moment which upset Gwen,” the source revealed, while revealing exactly nothing. What could Shelton have possibly said that would have provoked Stefani’s supposed reaction? Because, according to the snitch, Stefani was so hurt by what Shelton had said that she “threatened” to leave the country crooner’s Oklahoma ranch.

Though she never made good on the alleged threat, Stefani did apparently end up sleeping in a guest room for the next two nights. Despite knowing exactly where Stefani supposedly slept in the house, this unknown, unverified source somehow can’t say specifically what caused this fight. The tipster mentioned that the couple had recently spent time with Stefani’s kids, which might indicate that the comment had something to do with them, but there’s absolutely no details whatsoever which doesn’t give us a lot to work with.

Regardless, this all-knowing, yet know-nothing source continued, blabbing, “Blake never really apologized. Friends say he just blamed being cooped up for all of the stress.” Although he apparently never got around to apologizing for whatever mysterious barb he’d struck Stefani with, Shelton apparently did manage to make it up to his fiancée.

“Blake flew Gwen’s mom and dad in, and when they arrived her mood seemed to change instantly,” the insider noted. The article then delved into Stefani’s bond with her father, who the source described as “the only man that has never hurt her.” While it’s no doubt true that Stefani is close to her father, the rest of this story just rings false to Gossip Cop.

Gossip Cop’s Not Buying This Bogus Tale

First of all, all plans for the wedding are still in play. Unlike what the tabloids have been reporting, Blake Shelton has not been a controlling “groomzilla.” In fact, the country music star recently told USA Today in an interview that he’d left all wedding prep to Gwen Stefani. He joked that the wedding would be “pretty classless” if he were to be in charge of the preparations. According to one of the two people with intimate knowledge of the situation, things are apparently going just fine with Shelton and Stefani.

