Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Got In Public ‘Screaming Match,’ Called Off Wedding

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani call off their wedding after getting into a public “screaming match?” A tabloid recently claimed the pair had been “fighting about everything” since they got engaged, which spelled trouble for the future of their relationship. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and can explain what’s really happening.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Caught Having “Brutal Screaming Match?”

A few weeks back, the National Enquirer reported that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had “called off” their plans for a spring wedding after they were “caught on camera in a vicious street fight.” Insiders told the outlet that they were beginning to wonder if the two would even manage to get to the altar with the way things have been going lately. One source snitched, “They’ve been fighting about everything since they got engaged. All that tension finally exploded in a brutal screaming match!”

According to the source, the difficulties started after “groomzilla” Shelton had already spent “endless hours and millions of dollars” planning the ceremony. Shelton supposedly wanted to marry on his Oklahoma ranch, where he’d already put a dance floor in the barn and started construction on a chapel. He’d also allegedly hired a yacht to ferry guests around the lake for a “romantic wedding cruise.” Stefani apparently had other ideas for how their marriage would start and innocently suggested that they elope instead.

All That Planning, Wasted

The suggestion didn’t go over well with Shelton, the source continued. “Blake couldn’t believe his ears! After all the time and money that he’d spent to make sure their wedding would be absolutely perfect, Gwen acted like they’d be better off not doing it at all!” During the fight, which the outlet insisted took place outside of a recording studio, the two also dredged up past conflicts, including where the couple would live for the majority of their time.

After the two calmed down a bit, the source explained, they made up their minds to “put wedding plans on hold until they settle their differences,” though the insider didn’t seem particularly optimistic about their chances. “After a fight like that, no one is sure if they’ll ever make it to the altar!” In fact, some insiders told the tabloid that Stefani had even begun “reconsidering their romance.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Situation

The Enquirer has been pushing rumors about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fighting for the last several months, but the outlet never provides any proof. The tabloid can trot out all the anonymous, unverified sources it wants to push this narrative, but it simply rings false. It’s especially hard to believe that the couple is in such dire straits since sources recently told People, which is a far more reliable outlet, that Stefani was looking forward to the “intimate and emotional” wedding ceremony, with one source saying, “The wedding has given her something amazing to look forward to in the new year.”

Gossip Cop also had a difficult time believing this story, since it was so much like other stories from this tabloid that we’ve busted in the past. We debunked the outlet’s report late last year that the two were fighting behind the scenes on The Voice, which simply wasn’t true. This was the same magazine that claimed Kelly Clarkson was considering quitting the singing competition show over Shelton and Stefani’s continued ties to Clarkson’s ex-husband. Since the couple had shown nothing but support for Clarkson, we judged the story to be false. This outlet always errs on the side of absurdity.

More News From Gossip Cop

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable



Report: Queen Elizabeth Orders Princess Eugenie To Abandon Frogmore Cottage So Prince Harry Can Return Alone



Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?



John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?



Michelle Obama Giving Barack $175 Million Divorce Ultimatum?