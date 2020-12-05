Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting 'Constantly' In New LA Home

Were Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fighting “constantly” after moving into their LA home? A tabloid reported that the pair were beginning to fear they’d “made a huge mistake.” Gossip Cop investigates.
Shortly after The Voice judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton moved into their $13.2 million mansion in LA, the National Enquirer reported that the two were “constantly” at odds with each other. A source even snitched that the pair were “fearing they’ve made a huge mistake.” Buying a home together was “a big step for them,” the source continued, but things began going south soon after Shelton and Stefani moved in.
The excitement of owning their dream home seemed to vanish overnight! They’ve begun the process of moving in, but they’re nowhere near settled.
The tabloid insisted that Stefani and Shelton had spent “two blissful months” before their move quarantining at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch with the former No Doubt front woman’s three sons. After returning to the “hustle and bustle” of LA, the two began “getting on each other’s nerves big-time,” the tabloid’s source insisted.
Despite the supposed friction in their relationship, the tabloid insisted the two were still “talking about having a baby together.” The cause of tension for Shelton and Stefani allegedly revolved around their differing lifestyles. An insider told the outlet,
Blake’s stress reliever is to saunter over to the cabana, crack open a beer or three, and gaze up at the treetops.
In conclusion, the snitch claimed, “Gwen’s telling pals deep down she thinks she’s living with a lazy oaf!” The source seemingly had a lot to say about how much the couple was fighting, but offered up little evidence in the meantime. What exactly were the couple supposedly fighting over? Shelton’s alleged habit of drinking in the backyard? What exactly did the country music star do that resulted in Stefani allegedly telling “pals” that he was a “lazy oaf?” There are plenty of inflammatory statements, but precious little proof to be found.
In order to see how Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship is really going, Gossip Cop turned to the best source there is on the topic: the couple themselves. The two announced their engagement in late October, months after they’d settled into their new digs. That seems proof enough that this tabloid had no clue what it was talking about.
The Enquirer has made sport of pushing false rumors about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship. The outlet reported in September that Shelton and Stefani were fighting over politics. Gossip Cop determined that rumor was totally false. We also busted the gossip magazine for insisting that Stefani had “tamed” Shelton and was keeping him on a “tight leash.” That seemed out of character for the notoriously fun-loving, free-spirited Stefani. This tabloid’s stories don’t even resemble reality, it’s no wonder these tall tales are so difficult to stomach.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
