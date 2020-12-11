Report: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting Behind The Scenes Of 'The Voice'

Gwen And Blake In Trouble?

Complete with a paparazzi photo of Stefani and Shelton looking less than happy together, the National Enquirer's headline shouts, "Gwen & Blake: Only A Shrink Can Fix Us!" According to the magazine's anonymous sources, the couple "continue to butt heads over everything from where to live to baby planning and tying the knot," and it could end poorly if they don't make it to therapy. Since The Voice started up again, the insiders say that it's only gotten worse for the couple. "When the cameras go off they start picking on each other," a source explains.