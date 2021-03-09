Report: Blake Shelton A ‘Stuck-Up Stud’ After LA Move

Were fans and friends of Blake Shelton annoyed with the country music star for going “Hollywood” on them? A tabloid says that some close to Shelton say he’s changed from being a “country sweetheart” to a “stuck-up stud” after moving to LA with Gwen Stefani. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and came to our own conclusion.

Blake Shelton’s Gone ‘Hollywood’

According to the National Enquirer, “bigheaded” Blake Shelton was alienating friends and fans alike with his new snobbish attitude. In fact, the tabloid breathlessly insisted, Shelton had supposedly gone full “Hollywood,” leaving those close to him missing the “country sweetheart” he used to be.

The change allegedly began after Shelton began “hooking up” with now-fiancée Gwen Stefani, but his attitude only got worse after he moved into his new multimillion-dollar mansion in LA. A source told the tabloid that Shelton had become a “shameless name dropper” and that he’d “made himself pretty unpopular around the Nashville scene.”

Shelton A ‘Country Sweetheart’ No Longer — Source

“In the past he was a country sweetheart,” the source continued, but claimed that there was a “different side” to Shelton lately, and Stefani seemed to be to blame. “Blake was always the hardest-partying guy on the scene,” a source informed the outlet, “but Gwen has tamed him.”

The tattler further claimed the change in Shelton had gotten more distinct “pretty much since he moved to LA with his trophy fiancée. Blake’s swiftly gaining a reputation as a guy who’s suddenly way more affected and insensitive than he used to be.” He’d even begun irritating his The Voice co-stars with his caustic wit, the source reported.

“No one appreciates his snarky comments and even his fellow judges on The Voice are cringing over the way Blake flashes his whitened teeth and designer cufflinks,” the source sighed, adding, “His tastes have really changed.” In addition to his seemingly new love of “designer cufflinks,” Shelton had also apparently been bragging about being friends with “the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez,” all of whom he met through Stefani, “of course.” Gossip Cop is pretty certain we can trace this rumor back to its source.

Gossip Cop Looks For The Rumor’s Origin

Blake Shelton recently came under fire for his song “Minimum Wage,” which some critics attacked as being insensitive since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left many people out of work or stuck working for low wages. The tabloid used the outrage behind that minor controversy to support the outlet’s own bogus narrative that Gwen Stefani had “tamed” the supposedly hard-partying Shelton.

It seems odd that after five years of dating and living together, Shelton would suddenly turn into someone new. It’s also telling that this tabloid, which has quite the track record when it comes to reporting on famous, successful women, would choose to portray Stefani as a “trophy fiancée” and insinuate that she’s behind Shelton’s new “Hollywood” transformation.

This tabloid’s history of outlandishly false claims about Shelton and Stefani also motivated Gossip Cop’s decision to declare this story false. After all, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to place our trust in an outlet that claimed just months ago that Gwen Stefani was pregnant when it’s abundantly clear that it’s not true. Obviously, the tabloid hasn’t gotten its act together since then, otherwise it wouldn’t print drivel like this.

