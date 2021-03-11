Report: Blake Lively And Victoria Beckham Launching Fashion Line

Are Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively launching a new fashion line together? One report claims Victoria needs Lively’s help to avoid financial ruin. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Save Me From Bankruptcy’

According to New Idea, “Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively’s friendship could be turning into a profitable venture.” Insiders say the two moms “want to design a maternity line together.” A source said Lively’s “loved [Beckham] ever since she was a Spice Girl and has been a huge supporter of her fashion line over the years.”

Lively is trying to “follow up on her failed lifestyle website” with maternity clothing, claims the tabloid. “With the number of babies she and Victoria have had over the years, a maternity line is a natural choice,” a source tells the outlet. For Beckham, a brand with Lively “is something of a life raft, as her business has been running in the red for years,” added the source.

Repeated Narrative

Gossip Cop busted an almost identical version of this story a few months ago when the Globe claimed Beckham was teaming up with Kim Kardashian for a live-saving fashion line. The best connection this tabloid can make is that both Lively and Beckham have children and that Lively is a fan of Beckham, which is wicked shaky ground to take. At least Kardashian adn Beckham have been friends for years.

Contrary to both of these reports, Victoria Beckham is doing fine financially. While her fashion line has been hit by COVID-19, she and David Beckham still made millions from their sports and media businesses. She’s millions of pounds away from bankruptcy, so this story is false.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop has found no announcements or news about a collaboration with Lively. It would be counterintuitive to launch a lifestyle brand in secret. Since Lively’s lifestyle brand Preserve was shuttered in 2015, she has not shown a public interest in starting new lifestyle brands.

Loads Of Bogus Stories

This story comes from the same tabloid that called Victoria Beckham a “momzilla” over the planning of her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. It claimed she was inviting royal guests against the bride’s wishes. Wedding plans are very much up in the air due to COVID-19, and the tabloid had no hard evidence whatsoever.

When she’s not angering her son, New Idea portrays Beckham as jealous. She was upset over David’s flirty Instagram messages toward Jennifer Aniston, and was angry that he hired a female assistant. When the coverage of someone is exclusively negative, it makes that outlet pretty difficult to trust. Victoria isn’t getting angry whenever David talks to another woman, so these stories are false.

Victoria Beckham is neither on the brink of bankruptcy nor is she teaming up with Blake Lively. This story came out of thin air.

