Report: Bindi Irwin Threatened To Call Wedding Off

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell got married a few months ago, but, last year a tabloid claimed that Irwin had secretly put off the wedding. Gossip Cop looked into the report at the time. Here’s a look back on the story and what we uncovered.
Last November, Woman’s Day alleged that Bindi Irwin was “cracking” under the stress of family drama and was ready to call off her wedding to Chandler Powell. According to the tabloid, there was “major drama” within the Irwin family, and it was forcing the former Dancing with the Stars contestant to cancel the ceremony.
An insider revealed that Irwin “knew there will always be a bit of drama when it comes to a wedding, but she expected it to be minor arguments over seating plans or flowers, not drawn-out family battles." The magazine’s report referred to a piece from another Australian publication that stated Irwin’s grandfather, Bob, was expected not to receive an invite to the wedding. Gossip Cop, however, clarified that though this was true, Bob had been estranged from his family for quite some time.
The tabloid further asserted that Irwin and Powell were having “serious doubts” about going through with the wedding and were talking about whether they should put the nuptials on hold.
Gossip Cop debunked the phony story when it came out after we found it to be highly inaccurate. Bindi Irwin was never looking to call off her wedding to Chandler Powell over some family drama, period. And since the two recently wed and are now expecting a baby, it’s even more evident that the magazine had no idea what it was talking about. A month after her intimate ceremony to Powell, Irwin shared photos from the wedding with People and also spoke about why the couple decided to go ahead with their plans despite the coronavirus pandemic.
We thought about postponing because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, 'Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we'll be husband and wife.
That doesn't sound like someone who was considering calling off a wedding. As for Woman’s Day, Gossip Cop has corrected several bogus narratives from the outlet about Irwin. In May, we debunked the magazine for claiming that Chandler Powell walked out on Irwin 30 days after their wedding. A few weeks ago, we dismissed another report from the outlet that alleged Irwin was fighting with her mother, Terri, amid her pregnancy. Obviously, the tabloid can’t be trusted with its malicious lies and bogus narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.