Report: Bindi Irwin Threatened To Call Wedding Off

The Truth Behind Bindi's Wedding Drama

Gossip Cop debunked the phony story when it came out after we found it to be highly inaccurate. Bindi Irwin was never looking to call off her wedding to Chandler Powell over some family drama, period. And since the two recently wed and are now expecting a baby, it’s even more evident that the magazine had no idea what it was talking about. A month after her intimate ceremony to Powell, Irwin shared photos from the wedding with People and also spoke about why the couple decided to go ahead with their plans despite the coronavirus pandemic.