Report: Bindi Irwin Planning To Exploit New Baby To Start Empire

Matthew Radulski
2:00 pm, April 9, 2021
Bindi Irwin on the right, smiling and standing the Chandler Powell
(Getty Images)

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell just welcomed baby Grace into the world. One story says they will use this four-week-old to launch a reality TV empire. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Bindi Using New Baby To Build Empire’

According to Globe, Irwin and Powell plan to use their newborn baby to continue Steve Irwin’s TV legacy. The couple has multiple projects on the table. Since restrictions are finally easing up, the two can start them in earnest.

An insider says “a reality show that’s in the works will begin with Grace’s birth and allow glimpses into their lives at the family’s Australia Zoo.” Irwin is even developing some organic baby products that will be incorporated into the family’s brand. A source says “once Bindi’s had a chance to rest after the delivery and bond with Grace, she and Chandler will be offering a bunch of interviews and photo shoots that will earn them a ton of cash.”

With an eye on reality TV, it’s only natural that the couple will move to California and launch a  production company. A source says ‘Grace will be featured in all the promos and interviews.” The article concludes with the same source saying Irwin and Powell “have zero doubt Grace is a superstar in the making.”

Cool Your Jets

Grace cannot eat solid foods. The baby was born on March 25, so she’s not even a month old and the Globe says she’ll be a reality tv star. Take a lap, go get a drink of water, and reassess if Irwin and Powell look at their firstborn daughter and really see dollar signs. This story is just trying to make Irwin look like a bad mother just days into motherhood.

The tabloid is so nonchalant about how meaningful having a baby is. It hastily says Irwin will start work once she gets to “bond with Grace.” Gotta get that out of the way as soon as possible apparently. 

The Empire Is Built

It’s already heinous to say Irwin plans to exploit her newborn daughter, but this story is bogus for another reason: the empire is already built. Irwin has been on television since Bindi the Jungle Girl in 2007. She won Dancing with the Stars, and stars on Crikey! It’s the Irwins with her brother Robert. All of these reality projects benefit the Australia Zoo and the conservation efforts her father Steve held dear. Grace is not the key to an empire, she’ll inherit the keys to an empire.

That said, again, she’s not even a month old. Globe is planning the career path of a brand new baby who can neither walk nor talk. This story is both inaccurate and just ridiculous.

Other Silly Stories

Despite being just a few weeks old, Grace has already been at the center of a few bogus stories. New Idea claimed she’d been born a few days earlier than she actually was, and said Bindi would fight her mother in the delivery room. The Irwin’s are famously close, so there’s no infighting going on. 

As for Globe, it once claimed Bindi’s mother Terri Irwin would wed Russell Crowe. Since that wedding never happened, you can tell what little insight it actually has.

