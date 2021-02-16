Report: Bindi Irwin 'Jealous' Of Brother Robert's Popularity

Gossip Cop's Take On It All

Leave it to a shady tabloid like Woman’s Day to spin a story out of nothing. Robert is only 16-years-old and while the young man has a bright future ahead of him, the tabloid makes him seem like he’s days away from hopping on a jet to Hollywood and never coming back. In reality, the two siblings are staunch and dedicated conservationists whose loyalty has always been to the animals they serve, not the spotlight.