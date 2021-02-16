Report: Bindi Irwin ‘Jealous’ Of Brother Robert’s Popularity

Was Bindi Irwin jealous of her younger brother Robert’s growing popularity now that she’s pulling back from public life in anticipation of her new baby? One tabloid claimed things have gotten “tense” between the siblings now that Robert’s star is on the rise. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can clarify the situation.

Tension In The Irwin Family

A short while back, Woman’s Day reported that Bindi Irwin was “jealous” of her little brother Robert Irwin’s success. Bindi, who is due any day now with her first child, was apparently secretly “jealous” of Robert because he was “being groomed as the face of the iconic family.”

A “friend close to the family” told the outlet, “Bindi is all smiles when the cameras are rolling, but behind closed doors, she’s a little bit of a diva,” adding with a laugh, “To be fair, this is her first pregnancy and it’s causing havoc with her body!”

“Cranky” Bindi Irwin Not Loving Robert’s Newfound Stardom?

The pregnancy was supposedly making Bindi “cranky” and “very nervous about the upcoming birth and feeling more and more immobile.” Bindi’s alleged mental state wasn’t helped by Robert, who the source described as the “natural successor to their dad.”

Not only had Robert made a guest appearance on Australia’s most popular children’s program, Bluey, but he’d also managed to be taken under Thor star Chris Hemsworth’s wing. The insider insisted that Hemsworth had “become a real mentor” for Robert in navigating the “shark tank” that is Hollywood.

In the meantime, the tabloid spitefully continued, Bindi was “stuck at home” and feeling “forgotten” by the public. The tipster continued,“She’s hellbent on returning to the spotlight. She wants to get back to work building her father’s legacy as soon as she can.” While Robert “doesn’t want to upset” his sister, he’s still determined to achieve his own goals and “really wants to do his dad proud.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On It All

Leave it to a shady tabloid like Woman’s Day to spin a story out of nothing. Robert is only 16-years-old and while the young man has a bright future ahead of him, the tabloid makes him seem like he’s days away from hopping on a jet to Hollywood and never coming back. In reality, the two siblings are staunch and dedicated conservationists whose loyalty has always been to the animals they serve, not the spotlight.

Besides, the outlet’s claims about Robert Irwin’s Hollywood forays are greatly exaggerated. He voiced a cartoon character during a guest appearance and, as far as we could find, met Chris Hemsworth one time during an Australian tourism event. The tension between him and Bindi also appeared to be greatly exaggerated, since the two often show up in each other’s Instagram accounts and appear to enjoy spending time together as a family.

It’s also a fact that this tabloid has cried wolf before when it comes to rumors about the Irwins. Last summer the outlet claimed Bindi Irwin was planning a second wedding in Oregon and that she and her new husband would settle there permanently. Gossip Cop deemed that rumor false, since coronavirus travel restrictions would likely hinder any attempts at relocation.

This magazine was also behind a report that Bindi was fighting with her mother Terri Irwin over the late Steve Irwin’s millions. The story was a complete bait and switch, which we called it out for. If a tabloid gets the story wrong this often, how could we ever trust them again?

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Jennifer Aniston’s ‘New Man’ Is Jason Sudeikis

Amber Rachdi From ‘My 600-Lb. Life’: Where Is She Now

Report: Pete Davidson Quitting Over ‘Toxic’ Environment At ‘SNL’

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Report: Whoopi Goldberg Facing ‘Health Crisis’