Report: Bindi Irwin Getting ‘$10 Million’ For ‘Star-Studded’ Second Wedding

Like so many couples who expected to wed during the pandemic, animal conservationist Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell had to improvise and scale back on their wedding day last March. One tabloid claimed last year that the couple was desperate for a redo – not to celebrate with friends and family who may have missed the first shindig, but for the money. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Did Bindi Irwin Cash In On A Second Wedding?

The Globe reported last June that the couple was disappointed with their low-key nuptials due to COVID. “The original plan was to have a star-studded, all-singing affair at the zoo. It really burns Bindi that she never got to do that,” an unnamed insider dished. The publication alleged that the 21 year old was already at work planning another event with her mom, Terri, that was expected to happen soon.

This story doesn’t seem that salacious until you read that Irwin allegedly wanted to make $10 million off of the wedding redo by selling it to international TV channels. “Networks are already lining up for the rights to broadcast the event that’ll appeal to audiences all over the world,” the source reiterated. The second wedding would share some of the same details as the first. The Australia Zoo would host the event with animals frolicking in the background.

The Press Is Obsessed With Irwin’s Wedding…

This story is absolutely false. We are well into 2021 and the second wedding has not been announced or taken place yet. Irwin just had her first child and has made it clear she is focusing on working at the zoo and motherhood.

The publication made it seem like the couple was selling out if they showed their wedding on TV. Well, technically they already did. You can watch Irwin and Chandler’s wedding now if you have access to Animal Planet. The event was documented in their series Crikey! It’s The Irwins, which showed how the wedding came to be. Funnily enough, the couple had to change their plans the day of when press started circling the Australia Zoo in a helicopter. The private ceremony was then held inside without all the animals they wanted around them. For the press to ruin an already less than ideal situation is low. For them to then accuse Irwin of wanting to cash in again on the nuptials is disgusting.

…They Also Have It Out For Bindi

The Globe has always had it out for Bindi and the rest of the Irwin clan. When her engagement to Chandler was first announced, the publication ran a false story proclaiming the couple would be having a double wedding with mom Terri and Russell Crowe. Terri Irwin and Crowe have never dated and were not together at the time, though tabloids love to lump the Australians together. After the birth of Bindi’s daughter Grace, the outlet claimed the couple was planning on exploiting their newborn to “launch a reality TV empire.” Gossip Cop pointed out the empire was already built when dad Steve first starred as The Crocodile Hunter.

