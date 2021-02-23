Report: Bindi Irwin Fighting With Terri Irwin Over Filming Baby’s Birth

Is Bindi Irwin feuding with her mother, Terri, over filming the birth of her daughter? A magazine says that two are fighting over the possibility. Here’s what we uncovered from the report.

Bindi Irwin Wants Privacy

According to OK!, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell love updating their fans amid their pregnancy journey, but they do want to keep the actual birth of their daughter relatively private. The magazine notes that the couple’s wishes could be a problem since Irwin’s mother, Terri, is pushing to have the delivery filmed. “Bindi’s mom and the other involved in the zoo are keen to film the event,” says an insider, noting that this doesn’t “sit well” with Irwin and Powell.

The source further reveals that the wife of the late Steve Irwin “wants cameras rolling” in the hope of improving their ratings for their show Crikey! It’s The Irwins. “Bindi’s always been a real trooper about boosting the family brand, but this is crossing a line in terms of her privacy and Chandler has her back 100 percent,” discloses the tipster. The informant concludes the story by saying, “Friends suspect Bindi’s already nervous about the delivery as it is. She doesn’t need anything else stressing her out!”

What’s Going On With Terri Irwin And Her Daughter?

Gossip Cop doesn’t believe this story one bit. Bindi Irwin isn’t feuding with her mom, and Terri isn’t stressing her daughter out. Two weeks ago, the Dancing with the Stars winner shared a sweet post on her Instagram where she praised her mother’s “amazing sense of humor and kind heart.”

More recently, the conservationist posted another photo where she once again gave her mother a shoutout.

During an interview on Sunrise, Terri Irwin gushed over her daughter. “Bindi is doing so awesome… It’s been so special. She’s due next month, so it’s that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes,” the zookeeper revealed.

One Final Note

We don’t know about you, but Gossip Cop rather trust the words coming from the Irwin family over a sketchy source who doesn’t seem to have real insight into the family. Plus, this isn’t the first pregnancy report about Bindi Irwin we’ve corrected from the tabloid.

A few months ago, Gossip Cop busted OK! for alleging that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were cashing in on their baby. Before that, we corrected the magazine for claiming that Irwin was pregnant with twins. The outlet was also called out for falsely contending that doctors had ordered Irwin be put on bed rest.

