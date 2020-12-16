Report: Bill Clinton 'Breaks Silence' Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties?

This is, after all, the same outlet that claimed Kelly Clarkson was rushing back to the altar after filing for divorce over the summer. The magazine also insisted that Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were “disgusted” over their 19-year-old daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick. Both of these stories were proven to be completely bogus. An outlet that publishes crap like that can’t be trusted to report truthfully about more serious stories.