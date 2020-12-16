Report: Bill Clinton 'Breaks Silence' Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties?

A tabloid claims this week that former President Bill Clinton has finally decided to break his “silence” on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. This report comes days after a former aide to Clinton gave an interview about his time working for the Clintons and made troubling accusations about Clinton’s travels with Epstein. Gossip Cop investigated the claims made by the outlet and came to our own conclusion.
Star reports this week that Bill Clinton has decided to do what he’d “dreaded for years,” and has supposedly been telling friends behind closed doors that “he’s angry at himself for associating” with Jeffrey Epstein. This alleged change of heart comes after a former aide to Clinton, Doug Band, gave an interview to Vanity Fair, where he made “explosive claims” about the former president, including an accusation that Clinton once visited Epstein’s private island in 2003.
A “Clinton family insider” tells the outlet that before the “bombshell” interview, Clinton “thought he was in the clear when it came to discussing any ties to Jeffrey.” The dubious “insider” adds, “But in light of the latest shocking allegations from one of his closest confidantes, Bill knows he has to do what he’s dreaded for years, and finally speak about his friendship with Epstein.”
“Behind closed doors,” the tabloid asserts, Clinton is supposedly "saying he’s ashamed he was ever friends with him,” the source insists. At the top of Clinton’s regrets about those ties to Epstein is allegedly a 2002 trip to Africa he went on with Epstein. Of the trip, the tipster says,
It’s one of Bill’s biggest regrets.
Bill Clinton, as well as his wife Hillary and his daughter Chelsea, are “beside themselves” over these new “shocking” charges against them. The so-called “insider” also insists that the interview has given “added life to all the Clinton conspiracy theories.” It’s especially hard for the family to swallow since the source was once so close to them.
You would think these stories get easier for them, that they could just brush them off, but they don’t. It gets harder and the hits keep coming. Doug was considered a family friend at one time, so it’s a huge betrayal.
It goes without saying that the article pulls a massive bait and switch straight out of the gate. Though the cover would have readers believe that Bill Clinton himself has publicly spoken out about the allegations leveled against him, that's absolutely not the case. Instead of hearing straight from the man most personally involved in the matter, the outlet uses an unverified, unknown “family insider.”
Why would we trust this person, whose name isn’t even revealed, to have the real story about what’s going on in Bill Clinton’s life? The Vanity Fair article named their source, who had clear and verifiable ties to the Clintons. It should be noted that a rep for the former first family denied Doug Band’s claims, and provided travelogues that contradicted Band’s account that Clinton traveled to Epstein’s island.
The one person who knows the true nature of Bill Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is Clinton himself. It seems highly unlikely that a source close to the former President would speak to a shady outlet like Star, especially since the tabloid has proven itself to be utterly untrustworthy in the past.
This is, after all, the same outlet that claimed Kelly Clarkson was rushing back to the altar after filing for divorce over the summer. The magazine also insisted that Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin were “disgusted” over their 19-year-old daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick. Both of these stories were proven to be completely bogus. An outlet that publishes crap like that can’t be trusted to report truthfully about more serious stories.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
