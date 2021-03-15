Report: Beyonce Had Two ‘Butt Jobs’ Last Year

Did Beyoncé have two butt jobs in a year? A tabloid recently claimed that the singer and mother of three wanted her backside to look its best in preparation for her latest Ivy Park clothing launch. Gossip Cop looked into the report and came to our own conclusion.

Beyonce Underwent ‘TWO Butt Jobs’ In Search Of Perfect Rear?

A recent edition of the Globe insisted that Beyoncé’s derriere seemed “bigger and plumper” than usual, which a source claimed was on account of “TWO butt jobs” in the last year. The songstress reportedly “wanted perfection” while promoting the newest launch from her Ivy Park clothing line. Beyoncé supposedly wanted her butt to look “pert and plump, but not plastic-looking,” which was why the procedure took two visits to complete.

The insider went on to say, “Word is she had the first op a year ago, then a second procedure over the holidays,” adding, “she’s now got the exact look she wants thanks to some high-grade treatment that’s set her back many tens of thousands.” All the money was well worth it, the source continued. At the end of the day, what Beyoncé apparently wanted more than anything else was to “show off her fabulous clothing line and fancy footwear,” though she also “enjoyed flashing her curvier posterior” via Instagram photos modeling her fashion line.

The tabloid then quoted a plastic surgeon, who has never treated Beyoncé, who agreed that the star’s bottom has “gotten larger and rounder recently” but wasn’t convinced that she’d gone under the knife to achieve the new look. Instead, he argued that she used “non-surgical buttock enhancing treatments, which can lift and fill the buttocks using electromagnetic energy,” which can produce results in “just a few weeks.”

Gossip Cop’s Not Convinced

Despite all the alternative views professed by the tabloid’s various dubious sources, Beyoncé has not had any cosmetic work done on her bottom, let alone two “butt jobs” in a single year. A rep for the singer denied the rumors. The “Drunk In Love” singer has been accused multiple times of getting cosmetic work done, but none of these rumors have ever proven to be true.

One of the Globe’s sister outlets, the National Enquirer, has targeted the singer in the past with claims she surgically altered her body. In 2017, shortly after Beyoncé welcomed her twins, Rumi and Sir, the tabloid reported that she’d undergone “multiple procedures” to bounce back from giving birth. The tabloid insisted that the star had “enhanced” both her bosoms and her bottom, but Gossip Cop quickly found out that this report was entirely false. We checked in with our insider close to the situation, who assured us the story was “simply not true.” It seems like these sorts of reports pop up every few years, but that doesn’t mean there’s any truth to them.

