Report: Ben Affleck Struggling To Keep Up With Jennifer Lopez’s Workouts

Is Jennifer Lopez working hard to get Ben Affleck into shape? One report says the Hustlers star is helping Affleck get rid of his dad bod. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Jen Whips Ben Into Shape’

According to Star, notorious gym-rat Lopez works all day on her body, and now she’s going to work on Affleck’s too. A source says, “J.Lo and Ben wake up at 5:30 AM every morning for a grueling 90-minute workout.”

Affleck’s “never worked out so hard in his life,” an insider says, but Lopez still tried to make it fun. The work is already beginning to pay off, as Affleck looked noticeably more cut during a recent outing. An insider concludes, “He still hates getting up so early, but he does have to admit that he looks and feels much healthier.”

Hardest He’s Worked?

Gossip Cop hasn’t forgotten about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck was in killer shape for Batman, and that required some pretty grueling work in the gym. Working out on the beach with his girlfriend is lightwork compared to what he went through for Zack Snyder.

Regardless of the difficulty of the workout, Gossip Cop just finds this story impossible to believe. Lopez and Affleck only became Instagram-official very recently. Therefore any articles containing this level of insight into their lives can only be taken with a grain of salt.

Prior to this photo, Affleck and Lopez hadn’t even addressed the rumors. With that in mind, how can this outlet know the two are going to the gym at 5:30 a.m.? They’ve not been spotted that early, and there’s no telling what they’re doing behind closed doors. This is really just a thinly veiled fat-shaming piece attacking Affleck’s body. We’ve seen stories like this before, and we’ll likely see them again.

They Are Working Out

It’s true that Lopez and Affleck have been working out together, but it’s nothing like what Star claims. Both have their own respective personal trainers, and Affleck has not adopted Lopez’s intensive workout. Lopez isn’t guiding Affleck through the hardest workouts of his life or anything, but they do steal kisses between sets. Bennifer’s love rolls on unabated by misleading rumors like this.

Other Tall Tales

Affleck’s personal life remains firmly out of reach for Star. It claimed Affleck and Matt Damon were falling apart because of Affleck’s sobriety. Their friendship persists with or without booze. It also claimed that Affleck was double dating with Tom Brady, but that simply never happened.

Lest we forget that this outlet claimed Affleck was dating Jennifer Garner just months before he started dating Ana de Armas. It obviously has no insight into his life whatsoever, so you should disregard its stories. Affleck and Lopez are working out, but it’s nothing he hasn’t handled before.

