Report: Ben Affleck Proposed To Jennifer Lopez On Montana Trip

The whole world was abuzz when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited earlier this month on vacation in Montana. However, one tabloid is claiming that the reunited exes are moving on to the next step: marriage. Is there any truth to the rumor that the couple is engaged, let alone back together? Gossip Cop investigates.

Reunited In Holy Matrimony?

In a story titled “Ben’s Romantic Proposal,” New Idea claims that Ben Affleck and J.Lo are headed for a “snow-covered chapel of love.” On the same vacation where “Bennifer” resurfaced again, Affleck “may have” proposed in his private ski chalet, the outlet reports. Of course, an “insider” had to weigh in, saying, “Things got so deep and meaningful… Ben said he doesn’t want to lose her now he’s had this second chance with her and he’s planning on proving that this time — it’s forever.”

Utilizing the romantic Montana views and snowfall, Affleck apparently went all out, according to the magazine’s source. “They had a little snow and some starry nights. Ben cooked an incredible steak dinner for her from scratch, and they spent hours in the hot tub catching up on times gone by and making plans for the future.”

What Exactly Happened In Montana

Despite the tabloids claiming to know everything about Affleck and Lopez’s Montana vacation, nothing is for sure. The couple did meet up again at the Yellowstone Club, which Affleck is an owner of, and they were seen leaving together. The article included a picture of the couple “holding hands” with the caption, “The couple packed on the PDA as they arrived back in LA following their holiday.”

However, the couple’s heads are not in the shot, meaning anyone could have been in that picture. Upon closer inspection, the subjects of the photographs are not even holding hands. Their arms are just visually overlapping in the photo. The report is also careful to say any of their accusations are definite, using phrases like “may have” and “might have.”

It’s for those reasons Gossip Cop can say the story is false. Since their now-infamous vacation over Mother’s Day weekend, plenty of stories have surfaced about the pair, questioning whether or not they are together. The National Enquirer claimed that J.Lo was now adopting a “zero-tolerance cheating policy” with the men in her life. The story came out at the same time as the couple was reunited in Montana, leading Gossip Cop to deem it false.

