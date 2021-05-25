Report: Ben Affleck Moving In With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion has taken the world by storm, ever since the two were photographed on vacation in Montana. One tabloid is claiming the two are already moving in together. Is there any truth to rumors of their rushed living situation? Gossip Cop investigates.

Moving On And In Together?

According to In Touch, “Bennifer” is taking the next step in their fast-moving relationship – living together. A source close to the pair spilled that Affleck has already moved some of his belongings into Lopez’s Bel-Air home. “They have basically gone from hanging out to living together. Ben and Jennifer are happy together and they don’t want to waste any more time.”

The rest of the article doesn’t talk much more about the move, rather giving a detailed history of the famous couple and how everyone in their lives approves of the match. This list includes Damon, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe. The magazine also points out the couple hung out with her mom backstage at the Vax Live Event. “She’s hoping they make it down the aisle,” the source said.

What’s True?

Accompanying the story is a photo of Affleck walking to his car, bags and suitcase in hand. Of course, the publication would like you to believe that this was a current photo, however, it’s a shot that was taken after Affleck moved out of his place with ex Ana de Armas. As for the claim, Lopez and Affleck hung out together at the benefit concert, E! News is reporting the two were both there but didn’t interact.

Also, if the couple is already moving in together, wouldn’t more people close to them know about their relationship? Earlier in the article, the publication quotes Matt Damon’s interview on The Today Show. When asked about the couple getting back together, Damon didn’t seem to know for sure if it was true. “ I hope it’s true. I love them both. That would be awesome.” If one of Affleck’s closest friends has no idea what’s happening with the exes, it seems unlikely they would take the step of moving in together before telling people.

Rumor Has It

The tabloids have been having a field day with the idea of the former couple getting back together, even though nothing has been confirmed. Gossip Cop busted a story from New Idea this week that the two got engaged on that Montana vacation. Like this current story, the publication used misleading photos to “prove” the allegation.

