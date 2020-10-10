Report: Ben Affleck Fears Relapse In Ireland

This Ben Affleck Gossip Is Bogus

While Affleck is currently in Ireland filming The Last Duel with his best friend Damon, the Gone Girl star is not struggling with his sobriety. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Affleck, who told us on the record there is "no truth to the story." We'd also like to point out the stereotype at play here that of course booze would be more free-flowing in Ireland than in Los Angeles.