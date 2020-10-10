Report: Ben Affleck Fears Relapse In Ireland

Ben Affleck has addressed his alcoholism before and how his split with Jennifer Garner made him sober up. One tabloid reports that the Gigli star is now fearful of falling off the wagon while filming with bestie Matt Damon in Ireland. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Affleck is "surrounded by booze" on the Irish film set for The Last Duel. The tabloid reports: "The grueling shoot has sparked flashbacks" of the alcoholism which ended his marriage. A mole claims that part of Affleck's strategy for remaining sober has been "removing himself from situations where he'd be tempted to drink."His girlfriend, Knives Out star Ana de Armas, is "talking about heading over to keep his spirits up," but Affleck is confident that he'll be okay.
Ireland is loaded with pubs, and working on a film means plenty of late-night dinners rife with drinking, but "Ben's totally committed to staying sober." He's just white-knuckling it through the shoot because it's both his first reunion with Damon on film in years and "it's important for is sobriety journey." The article closes by quoting a source close to Affleck, who says, "Ben is in a great place in his recovery.'
While Affleck is currently in Ireland filming The Last Duel with his best friend Damon, the Gone Girl star is not struggling with his sobriety. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Affleck, who told us on the record there is "no truth to the story." We'd also like to point out the stereotype at play here that of course booze would be more free-flowing in Ireland than in Los Angeles.
The Enquirer must enjoy picking on Affleck because they certainly do it a lot. Gossip Cop busted its story about Affleck choosing time with de Armas over his kids. It also reported that he and de Armas were "already fighting" just months into the relationship, but later reported they had made up. There was nothing to make up because the fight never happened in the first place.
The tabloid also said he was in the midst of a mid-life crisis, causing him to work out to the point of exhaustion. None of these stories were true, nor is this report of his alcoholic flashbacks. Staying sober is a harrowing task as it is, let alone when the whole tabloid press is watching your every move. Luckily, Affleck is doing just fine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.