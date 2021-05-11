Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, both fresh off high-profile break-ups, have been spotted hanging out together. Gigli fans rejoice. One report says the two aren’t just hanging out but they’re already engaged and planning a wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Back Together And Getting Hitched

According to New Idea, wedding bells are ringing for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two picked up where they left off in 2004. A friend says “they’re very much in love again and this relationship is headed up the aisle.”

Affleck and Lopez famously called an engagement off once, but the timing is finally right. A friend says “they’re older and they’ve got kids now… they both want to be married again and have talked about it.” The two are even discussing if they should re-use Lopez’s engagement ring she received from Alex Rodriguez.

While many might feel like this is moving too quickly, Affleck and Lopez never lost their deep connection. A source says “reuniting is like putting on the most comfortable pair of slippers ever.” They’re both exactly what the other has been looking for.

Way Too Fast

This story is an excellent example of how tabloids can only operate in extremes. It’s true that Affleck was spotted at Lopez’s home just days after the Rodriguez split, but c’mon now. We’re supposed to believe they’re already engaged? Just a few months ago tabloids were saying Affleck and Ana de Aramas would soon wed as well.

What’s Really Going On

As Gossip Cop has explained, Lopez and Affleck have enjoyed catching up and will continue to hang out. In fact, the two just took a trip to Montana together. We can’t say if they’ve officially restarted a romance, but that won’t change the fact that this engagement story is extremely premature.

Bad ‘Bennifer’ Reputation

New Idea claimed Affleck wanted to reunite with Jennifer Garner, but he was dating de Armas at that time. It later said Affleck and de Armas were ready for marriage and kids just a few weeks before they broke up. Clearly, this isn’t the place to go for accurate Affleck news.

Its Lopez coverage is no better. It once claimed Lopez and Rodriguez were adopting two children, but that never happened. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Lopez calling the Rodriguez wedding off because of Marc Anthony. That story was just a vague bait and switch, so you can’t trust New Idea’s Lopez news either.

It’s true that Lopez and Affleck are friends reconnecting after a long time. Maybe they will end up dating, who knows. That said, they’re not engaged, so the story is bogus.

