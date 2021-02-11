Report: Awkwafina Going 'Crazy' With Success, 'Splurging' On Cars, Clothes

Was Awkwafina spending “crazy” amounts of money to celebrate a year of career successes? One tabloid quoted sources who claim the Crazy Rich Asians star had developed a taste for the “extravagant” and was splurging on “pricey” cars and clothes. Gossip Cop looked into the allegations.
Star reported last spring that rapper/actress Awkwafina, otherwise known as Nora Lum, was spending her newfound money almost as fast as she was making it. The YouTube rapper rose to fame after scoring audience-favorite roles in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. Her star has only continued to rise after Awkwafina received her own Comedy Central series and a starring role in The Farewell.
But as Awkwafina’s star continued to rise so too did her spending, sources told the tabloid. With all the money coming in from her new projects, Awkwafina was supposedly living larger than ever. “This was the year Awkwafina hit the big time, as far as her bank account is concerned,” a so-called “pal” told the outlet.
“Even though she was careful with money on the way up, she’s got a big taste for the extravagant now,” the source continued. The snitch went on to claim that Awkwafina was “splurging on everything from clothes to a pricey ride,” remaining just vague enough to annoy.
If this alleged “insider” really had the full scoop, there would be details. Instead, all we know about the actress’ supposed spending habits was that she bought clothes and a new car. We don’t even know what kind of car, just a “pricey” one. Regardless, the “pal” had one last dig for Awkwafina, “What she should invest in is a good money manager!”
The lack of details about Awkwafina’s allegedly “crazy” spending was the first clue we had that this story was a total bust. The two examples given by the tabloid are completely normal things people buy when they come into more money. Since there were no further details about the purchases, it’s impossible to say whether they were extravagant or not.
In the year since this article was published, Awkwafina has continued to score work in both voice acting and live-action roles. She even appeared in the General Motors' Super Bowl commercial alongside Will Ferrell. Getting work clearly isn’t a problem for the successful young actress, so it doesn’t really matter if she did splurge on some clothes and a new car. This was just another instance of the tabloid manufacturing drama out of nothing just in an effort to push imaginary scandals.
After all, this is the same trashy tabloid that claimed former President Bill Clinton had “broken his silence” on his alleged connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton has done no such thing, the tabloid simply lied to attract readers. Star was also behind reports that Brad Pitt was quitting Hollywood and dedicating the next five years of his life to being a dad. Pitt’s rep denied the story, and Gossip Cop discovered that the actor had quite a few projects in the works. If this tabloid would lie about something that’s so easily disproved, why would anyone ever expect it to be honest?
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.