Report: Awkwafina Going 'Crazy' With Success, 'Splurging' On Cars, Clothes

After all, this is the same trashy tabloid that claimed former President Bill Clinton had “broken his silence” on his alleged connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton has done no such thing, the tabloid simply lied to attract readers. Star was also behind reports that Brad Pitt was quitting Hollywood and dedicating the next five years of his life to being a dad. Pitt’s rep denied the story, and Gossip Cop discovered that the actor had quite a few projects in the works. If this tabloid would lie about something that’s so easily disproved, why would anyone ever expect it to be honest?