Report: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Trying For Baby #3

Are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis trying for their third child together? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Have ‘Plans For Baby No. 3’?

In January, OK! reported that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are “ready to expand” their family. The parents of two reportedly have a case of baby fever and want to go for a third. An inside source spills to the tabloid, “It’s no secret Ashton’s wanted more kids, but he waited until Mila was on board.” The time has apparently come, and Kunis is just as insistent now as Kutcher.

The source explains, “She was happy with two. But lately, she’s been feeling that one more would be something she can handle, and since she knows Ashton’s a wonderful father who gives 110 percent, she’s agreed to go for it.” The couple is reportedly trying for a natural pregnancy, but they “haven’t ruled out IVF.”

According to the report, the time is now! “There’s no reason to wait. Her schedule’s free and clear so she can be home and take it easy while pregnant and Ashton brings home the bacon. The timing is perfect!” Another reason for their eagerness is because of their two boys. “They’d love to have another playmate,” spills the source, “They’d be so excited.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is it true that Kutcher and Kunis want to give their boys a “playmate”? It doesn’t seem likely.

While it wouldn’t be totally out of the question for the family to add another member, there’s simply no evidence that it’s in their plans. It seems the magazine simply looked at the dip in the couple’s previously busy schedules and decided that it would be a good time for them to have another baby. Just because the tabloid came to that conclusion, it doesn’t mean that Kutcher and Kunis did themselves.

Gossip Cop also debunked a similar claim from Woman’s Day not long ago insisting that Mila Kunis was sporting a “baby bump.” Of course, the report was nothing more than a poorly veiled critique of Kunis’ weight, and the actress was not expecting. Furthermore, the magazine’s assertion that Kunis is not busy in her career is simply incorrect. The actress is putting out a gritty new film with Glenn Close entitled Four Good Days where Kunis brings the complicated portrait of a drug-addicted mother to life. It’s clear the tabloid was mistaken when it predicted Kunis had a clear slate ahead in her career.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Pregnancies

OK! has a bad habit of getting it wrong when it comes to celebrity pregnancies. Not long ago, the tabloid falsely reported that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were expecting “baby no. 4.” Then the magazine insisted that Kate Hudson was also expecting a fourth child. More recently, the tabloid guessed that Jennifer Lawrence might be pregnant. It’s clear that this tabloid often claims famous women are pregnant when there’s absolutely no evidence to support it.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘Rushed To Psych Ward’ After Crisis?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Expanding Family With Another Baby?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?